Atlanta Braves Partner with Gray Media to Simulcast 15 Regular Season Games

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Atlanta Braves (Nasdaq: BATRA, BATRK) and Gray Media (NYSE: GTN) have agreed on a multi-year partnership starting in 2025 for Gray to simulcast 15 regular season games alongside FanDuel Sports Network, the Braves’ rightsholder partner. The 15 regular season games will be spread across the season, and selected games will be announced at a later date. Gray will also exclusively produce and air 10 spring training games.

The deal will increase the reach of the selected games, providing a new way to watch Braves baseball for more than 15 million households. Gray will carry the Braves in 24 markets across six states of the Braves’ home television territory – one of the largest in professional sports – and allow more fans to watch than ever before.

The games will broadcast over-the-air on Peachtree TV Atlanta’s CW (WPCH 17.1) and Peachtree Sports Network (PSN) in Atlanta and throughout the Southeast through Gray’s network of broadcast stations, including Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network, the Tennessee Valley Sports & Entertainment Network, and portions of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network. A select number of games will air on some of Gray’s ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and CW affiliates.

“We are thrilled to partner with Gray Media to offer our fans more opportunities to watch a simulcast of certain games and access our content all across the Southeast,” said Atlanta Braves President & CEO Derek Schiller. “This partnership makes Braves baseball even more accessible, allowing fans throughout Braves Country the ability to watch in a way that best suits them, whether that is on cable, local TV, or streaming.”

“Gray Media is thrilled to partner with the Atlanta Braves to bring baseball back to local broadcast television across the Southeast,” Gray Chairman and CEO Hilton Howell said. “We are proud to give Braves fans a new way to watch their favorite players and one of the best franchises in baseball history.”

The Braves and Gray will work together to develop ancillary programming to bring fans closer than ever to their favorite team throughout the year. Potentially featuring Braves players, coaches, and alumni, this additional content will expand opportunities for viewers to follow the team beyond live game coverage and connect with the Braves on a new level.

More information on the selected games as well as the additional content will be released prior to the start of the season.

For the full Atlanta Braves 2025 regular season schedule, please visit https://www.mlb.com/braves/schedule/2025/fullseason. The Spring Training schedule is available at https://www.mlb.com/braves/spring-training.

