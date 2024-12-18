CompoSecure Earns Global Recognition in 2024 with 9 Awards and 11 Finalist Honors

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, was recognized with multiple prestigious awards and finalist honors during 2024. The company earned top distinctions across the banking, technology, manufacturing, finance, legal, and payment innovation sectors, highlighting its commitment to industry leadership on a global scale.

“While awards are a great measure of success, the real achievement is how they spotlight innovation and excellence in everything we do,” said Jon Wilk, CEO of CompoSecure. "We are proud of the creativity and commitment within our organization, and of course, the trust of our partners who inspire us to reach new heights."

CompoSecure earned nine awards in 2024 and was a finalist in eleven categories across industry-leading award programs in the U.S. and Europe. The winning recognitions include:

The International Card Manufacturers Association (ICMA) Élan Awards: CompoSecure won in three categories including “Best Metal” category for the BMW i Precision Card, “Environmentally-Friendly” category for the Rogers Bank metal credit card, and the “Best Secure Payment Card” category for the IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card.

CompoSecure won in three categories including “Best Metal” category for the BMW i Precision Card, “Environmentally-Friendly” category for the Rogers Bank metal credit card, and the “Best Secure Payment Card” category for the IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card. The Digital Banker’s Global Cards & Payments Innovation Awards: CompoSecure secured wins in three categories, including Payment Professional of the Year for CEO Jon Wilk, Best Security Initiative for Arculus, and Best Payments Solution by a Vendor for CompoSecure’s Echo Mirror™ Card.

CompoSecure secured wins in three categories, including Payment Professional of the Year for CEO Jon Wilk, Best Security Initiative for Arculus, and Best Payments Solution by a Vendor for CompoSecure’s Echo Mirror™ Card. The NJBIZ Awards: CompoSecure Chief Financial Officer Tim Fitzsimmons won a Leaders in Finance award, and General Counsel Steve Feder won a Leaders in Law award.

CompoSecure Chief Financial Officer Tim Fitzsimmons won a Leaders in Finance award, and General Counsel Steve Feder won a Leaders in Law award. Banking Tech Awards USA: Jon Wilk won recognition in the Tech Leadership category as a Visionary CEO.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

Media Inquiries:

Samantha Short

sshort@olmsteadwilliams.com

310-824-9000