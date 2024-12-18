Corporate CUSIP Request Volumes Rise in November

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for November 2024. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found a monthly increase in request volume for new corporate identifiers, and a decrease in request volume for new municipal identifiers.

North American corporate CUSIP requests totaled 7,954 in November, which is up 4.7% on a monthly basis. On a year-over-year basis, North American corporate requests closed the month up 14.7%. The monthly increase in volume was driven by an 18.3% increase in request volume for medium term notes (MTNs), a 1.2% increase in request volume for U.S. corporate debt identifiers and a 1.2% increase in request volume for U.S. corporate equity identifiers. Request volumes for short-term certificates of deposit (-2.2%) and longer-term certificates of deposit (-8.6%) fell in in November.

The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – fell 30.4% versus October totals. On a year-over-year basis, overall municipal volumes are up 10.0%. Texas led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 177 new CUSIP requests in November, followed by New York (75) and Indiana (63).

“The noteworthy trend in this month’s data is the slow-but-steady increase in request volume for new corporate debt identifiers for the second consecutive month,” said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS. “As we look ahead to a changing rate environment and a new administration in the year ahead, U.S. corporate issuers are putting the wheels in motion for new capital creation.”

Requests for international equity CUSIPs rose 97.0% in November and international debt CUSIP requests declined 10.0%. On an annualized basis, international equity CUSIP requests are up 10.8% and international debt CUSIP requests are up 108.9%.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for November, please click here.

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through November 2024:

Asset Class 2024 YTD 2023 YTD YOY Change International Debt 5,967 2,856 108.9% Long-Term Municipal Notes 595 339 75.5% U.S. Corporate Debt 24,679 17,413 41.7% Private Placement Securities 4,269 3,100 37.7% U.S. Corporate Equity 10,690 8,828 21.1% Canada Corporate Debt & Equity 5,616 4,785 17.4% International Equity 1,533 1,384 10.8% Municipal Bonds

9,463 8,656 9.3% Syndicated Loans 2,802 2,578 8.7% CDs > 1-year Maturity 7,974 8,472 -5.9% Short-Term Municipal Notes 1,070 1,181 -9.4% CDs < 1-year Maturity 9,258 10,303 -10.1%



About CUSIP Global Services

CUSIP Global Services (CGS) is the global leader in securities identification. The financial services industry relies on CGS’ unrivaled experience in uniquely identifying instruments and entities to support efficient global capital markets. Its extensive focus on standardization over the past 50 plus years has helped CGS earn its reputation as the industry standard provider of reliable, timely reference data. CGS is also a founding member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and co-operates ANNA’s hub of ISIN data, the ANNA Service Bureau. CGS is managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association (ABA) by FactSet Research Systems Inc., with a Board of Trustees that represents the voices of leading financial institutions. For more information, visit www.cusip.com.

About The American Bankers Association

The American Bankers Association is the voice of the nation’s $23.9 trillion banking industry, which is composed of small, regional and large banks that together employ approximately 2.1 million people, safeguard $18.8 trillion in deposits and extend $12.5 trillion in loans.

For More Information:

John Roderick

john@jroderick.com

+1 (631) 584.2200