Rezolve Ai Announces $49 Million Equity Conversion by Leading Investors

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in AI-driven retail innovation, and its leading investors have entered into a series of transactions agreeing to the conversion of $49 million of the outstanding convertible loan note into equity. The debt subject to conversion was issued pursuant to the secured convertible loan note instrument dated December 16, 2021, as amended and restated.

Rezolve Ai believes this significant milestone underscores the confidence of top-tier investors in Rezolve Ai’s transformative vision, market-leading technology, and growth potential and reflects a strong endorsement of Rezolve Ai’s leadership in revolutionizing the $30 trillion retail market through advanced artificial intelligence solutions.

Christian Angermayer, Founder of Apeiron Investment Group, added: “We have been investing in Rezolve Ai since 2018 and have been strong supporters of Dan Wagner and his team throughout. Microsoft and Google selecting Rezolve Ai as their key market technology partner for the retail and consumer sector has cemented our conviction that Rezolve Ai will be a global leader in conversational commerce field in the coming years.”

Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai commented:

"I believe this milestone highlights the extraordinary confidence that Apeiron and other leading investors have in our strategy and vision. Their support is a testament to the immense value Rezolve Ai brings to the global retail market as we continue to deliver on our mission to democratize AI and accelerate innovation worldwide."

The aggregate $49 million equity conversion reinforces Rezolve Ai's financial strength and is expected to position the company to expand its AI-driven offerings, including Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, and their proprietary foundation language model, brainpowa. This development follows recent strategic advancements, including a landmark go-to-market partnership with Microsoft, a similar agreement with Google and a transformative initiative to revolutionize crypto payments in retail and eliminate merchant fees – all of which underscores Rezolve Ai’s commitment to reshaping the retail industry.

Looking Ahead

Rezolve Ai is committed to delivering value to its customers and shareholders, advancing its technology suite, and enabling retailers worldwide to unlock the full potential of AI. The company will continue to engage with industry leaders, secure strategic partnerships, and drive global expansion, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in the AI-driven retail revolution.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is a leader in AI-powered solutions for commerce and retail, focused on transforming customer engagement, streamlining transactions, and driving revenue growth. The company’s Brain Suite of products - Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, and Brain Assistant - harness the power of AI to provide personalized, frictionless shopping experiences and improve business outcomes for retailers and brands worldwide. Partnering with industry giants like Microsoft, and Google, Rezolve is pioneering the future of commerce. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

