ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

 | Source: ROCKWOOL A/S ROCKWOOL A/S

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 68 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

18 December 2024

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 11 – 17 December 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]405,200 1,053,880,669
11 December 20242,0002,587.595,175,180
12 December 20242,1002,620.365,502,756
13 December 20242,0002,619.575,239,140
16 December 20241,8002,604.454,688,010
17 December 20242,1002,585.885,430,348
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)415,200 1,079,916,103

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 469,083 B shares corresponding to 2.17 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 11 – 17 December 2024 is enclosed.

Please note that the next company announcement regarding transactions under the share buy-back programme will be published on Friday, 3 January 2025, after which the weekly announcement practice will resume (with the next announcement scheduled for Wednesday, 8 January 2025).

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


Attachments

SE-2024-68_EN SE-2024-68_Transactions B shares