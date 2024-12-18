Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 68 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
18 December 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 11 – 17 December 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|405,200
|1,053,880,669
|11 December 2024
|2,000
|2,587.59
|5,175,180
|12 December 2024
|2,100
|2,620.36
|5,502,756
|13 December 2024
|2,000
|2,619.57
|5,239,140
|16 December 2024
|1,800
|2,604.45
|4,688,010
|17 December 2024
|2,100
|2,585.88
|5,430,348
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|415,200
|1,079,916,103
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 469,083 B shares corresponding to 2.17 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 11 – 17 December 2024 is enclosed.
Please note that the next company announcement regarding transactions under the share buy-back programme will be published on Friday, 3 January 2025, after which the weekly announcement practice will resume (with the next announcement scheduled for Wednesday, 8 January 2025).
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
