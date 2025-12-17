Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 72 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
17 December 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 10 – 16 December 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|3,917,500
|1,025,359,026
|10 December 2025
|18,000
|212.63
|3,827,340
|11 December 2025
|18,000
|216.31
|3,893,580
|12 December 2025
|16,000
|220.15
|3,522,400
|15 December 2025
|16,000
|223.31
|3,572,960
|16 December 2025
|14,000
|227.89
|3,190,460
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|3,999,500
|1,043,365,766
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 4,446,356 B shares corresponding to 2.10 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 10 – 16 December 2025 is enclosed.
Please note that the next company announcement regarding transactions under the share buy-back programme will be published on Friday, 2 January 2026, after which the weekly announcement practice will resume (with the next announcement scheduled for Wednesday, 7 January 2026).
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
