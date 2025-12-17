Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 72 – 2025

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

17 December 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 10 – 16 December 2025:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 3,917,500 1,025,359,026 10 December 2025 18,000 212.63 3,827,340 11 December 2025 18,000 216.31 3,893,580 12 December 2025 16,000 220.15 3,522,400 15 December 2025 16,000 223.31 3,572,960 16 December 2025 14,000 227.89 3,190,460 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 3,999,500 1,043,365,766

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 4,446,356 B shares corresponding to 2.10 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 10 – 16 December 2025 is enclosed.

Please note that the next company announcement regarding transactions under the share buy-back programme will be published on Friday, 2 January 2026, after which the weekly announcement practice will resume (with the next announcement scheduled for Wednesday, 7 January 2026).

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

