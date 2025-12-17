ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 72 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

17 December 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 10 – 16 December 2025:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]3,917,500 1,025,359,026
10 December 202518,000212.633,827,340
11 December 202518,000216.313,893,580
12 December 202516,000220.153,522,400
15 December 202516,000223.313,572,960
16 December 202514,000227.893,190,460
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)3,999,500 1,043,365,766

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 4,446,356 B shares corresponding to 2.10 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 10 – 16 December 2025 is enclosed.

Please note that the next company announcement regarding transactions under the share buy-back programme will be published on Friday, 2 January 2026, after which the weekly announcement practice will resume (with the next announcement scheduled for Wednesday, 7 January 2026).

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments

SE-2025-72_EN SE-2025-72_Transactions B shares

