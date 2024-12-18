Bunzl Canada A Certified Great Place to Work





Employee Trust Index establishes Bunzl Canada as an exceptional Canadian workplace

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunzl Canada is excited to announce that it has been awarded the Great Place to Work certification, recognizing employers who exceed standards of employee satisfaction compared to typical Canadian workplaces. Bunzl Canada has successfully cultivated a vibrant workplace, buzzing with opportunities for learning, supportive camaraderie, and a team-based approach to growth and success that it attributes to its focus on talent development, diversity and culture-building.

Great Place to Work CertificationTM showcases employers who create an outstanding employee experience and a positive, inclusive workplace culture. Certification includes the Trust Index™ Employee Survey which provides an in-depth analysis of the company’s culture strengths and opportunities through candid employee feedback about the business’ work culture. This indicates the level of trust that employees have with leadership, and their overall satisfaction with working at Bunzl and their team.

“We have worked hard in all of our businesses in Canada to create a work environment where everyone feels valued and shares our commitment to delivering service excellence for our customers,” said Bunzl Canada’s President, John Howlett. “That includes investing significant time and effort into improving what we do, how we do it and how we communicate with our employees.”

Bunzl Canada’s approach to putting its people first reflects the values of the Bunzl organization globally, particularly the belief that motivated people result in happy customers.

Great Place to Work Certification™ is an accreditation that demonstrates a company is an employer of choice while helping them become an even better workplace through the second step in the process: reporting, analysis and identification of continuous improvement opportunities. The program is aligned with Bunzl’s global investments in talent development, employee health and wellness, diversity, equity and inclusion, and sustainability programs in North America and around the world.

“Creating a welcoming and supportive workplace culture is a top priority for Bunzl Canada. We are thrilled that our employees’ feedback confirms we’ve been successful in doing that,” said Jenny Lawson, Director, Human Resources.

Bunzl Canada continues to improve its ability to create value for customers through a skilled and highly engaged workforce. A wide range of initiatives have been implemented to advance the company’s position as an employer of choice, including a new employee communication program, the introduction of several new employee training programs and development events, and its employee and company-driven social sustainability initiative, BUNZL FOR BETTER.

“It’s the dedication, commitment, and the exceptional work our people deliver each and every day for our customers that make Bunzl so successful,” said Howlett. “There is nothing more important to me then to ensure we continue the great work we’ve been doing, building a positive, inclusive workplace culture, embracing diversity, recognizing and supporting individual potential, and celebrating and rewarding success.”

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

About Bunzl Distribution

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC (bunzldistribution.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centres throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users.

