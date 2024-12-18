Claire’s Place Foundation Wraps up 2024 with Record-Breaking Events & Exciting Announcements for 2025

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claire’s Place Foundation, a non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), celebrates an extraordinary 2024 and announces exciting plans for the year ahead.

Sebastian Stan Donates Exclusive Tickets to Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*

Acclaimed actor Sebastian Stan, beloved for his portrayal of Bucky Barnes in Marvel’s blockbuster franchise, has generously donated tickets to the Los Angeles world premiere of Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*, set to debut in theaters in May 2025. This rare opportunity allows a lucky fan to walk the red carpet with Stan at the Marvel LA premiere. Claire’s Place Foundation is hosting an online raffle for the premiere tickets, with all proceeds directly supporting CF families. The raffle ends on January 31, 2025.

10th Annual Glow Ride for CF: A Record-Breaking Success

The 10th Annual Glow Ride for CF, presented by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, was held on September 21, 2024, in Hermosa Beach. The event exceeded expectations, raising over $65,700 for the foundation’s Extended Hospital Stay Grant Program. Featured on FOX 11’s Good Day LA and hosted by anchor Sandra Endo, the Glow Ride united hundreds of participants of all ages, creating a spectacular, glowing beachside event. This year’s Glow Ride was the most successful in Claire’s Place history, marking a major milestone for the organization.

Claire’s Place Receives Third Community Grant from the CF Foundation

Claire’s Place Foundation is proud to announce that it has received its third Community Grant from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to support its Work Proudly Program. The Work Proudly Program provides CF patients and caregivers with the tools, resources and opportunities needed to thrive professionally while managing the challenges of CF. This prestigious grant further enhances the program’s ability to connect CF individuals with meaningful employment. Claire’s Place is deeply grateful to the CF Foundation, along with Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Jane Seymour's Open Hearts Foundation, for their unwavering support and recognition of this vital program.

New Program Manager for Work Proudly Program

In 2024, Claire’s Place took a significant step to enhance its Work Proudly Program by welcoming a dedicated Program Manager to the team, Certified Career Services Provider Marcia Wall. With 20+ years of experience in career services and program management, Marcia combines strategic leadership with a hands-on approach to designing and implementing programs that foster purposeful career opportunities and long-term success. The addition of Marica as the Work Proudly Program Manager underscores the foundation’s commitment to empowering CF individuals to thrive in their professional lives, and to live a life that they are proud of.

Save the Date: 2025 Clairity Ball

Mark your calendars! The Claire’s Place Foundation Clairity Ball will take place on May 3, 2025, at the iconic Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, California. The Clairity Ball is a signature event that raises vital funds for the foundation while providing an unforgettable evening of celebration and inspiration.

Pickleball Fundraiser Expands in 2025

Building on the success of a Pickleball fundraiser hosted at USC, Claire’s Place is thrilled to announce plans for two additional Pickleball events in 2025. These exciting fundraisers will take place in partnership with student organizations, continuing the tradition of engaging local communities to support CF families.

“As we look to 2025, we are filled with gratitude and excitement for the future. This year, we reached new heights with the Glow Ride and saw incredible support from our community through events like the Pickleball fundraiser,” said Claire’s Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager. “With the addition of a Program Manager to our Work Proudly Program, we’re expanding our ability to make a profound difference in the lives of CF families. Together, we are creating brighter tomorrows for the CF community.”

About Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc.

Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire’s Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and died at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star and received numerous awards. Claire’s foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Small Nonprofit of the Year” and “Fundraiser of the Year” for its annual Glow Ride, the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire’s Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire’s legacy. For more information and make a donation, please visit www.clairesplacefoundation.org.