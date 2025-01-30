Oransi Donates Air Purifiers to Support Claire’s Place Foundation LA Fire Emergency Fund

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claire’s Place Foundation, a non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), is pleased to announce a lifesaving partnership with Oransi, a leading U.S. based electric motor technology company specializing in high-performance air purifiers.

In response to the hazardous air quality caused by ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, Oransi has generously donated their acclaimed Mod Series Air Purifiers with a one-year filter to Claire’s Place. The air purifiers are being distributed through the Foundation’s LA Fire Emergency Fund, which also provides grants for air purifiers, temporary lodging, food and other supplies to safeguard the health of the Southern California CF community affected by the smoke-filled air.

“We are incredibly grateful to Oransi for their generous donation and their partnership in supporting our CF community,” said Claire’s Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager. “The Mod Series Air Purifiers provide a vital resource to families facing the compounded challenges of CF and wildfire smoke. Oransi’s generosity ensures that those most at risk can breathe a little easier during this crisis, which unfortunately will be a long-term threat in our air.”

Many grant recipients are receiving the Oransi Mod+ Air Purifier which is designed for large spaces, capturing smoke particles, pollen and other allergens while neutralizing odors and VOCs. The purifier has been praised by The New York Times Wirecutter for its outstanding performance and is independently certified by ENERGY STAR®️, AHAM and CARB. With Oransi handling direct shipping from their Virginia warehouse, grant recipients have already received this critical resource.

“Clean air is vital for everyone, especially during wildfire events, but it’s absolutely essential for those living with CF,” said Oransi CEO Peter Mann. “As a company founded on the need to help families breathe easier, we’re proud to partner with Claire’s Place Foundation to provide air purifiers to CF families in Los Angeles. It’s an honor to support such an impactful organization and contribute to the health and safety of their community.”

Support the Cause

Claire’s Place is calling on the community to contribute to the fund. Every contribution helps CF families face wildfire conditions with added protection and peace of mind.

For more information about the program or to donate, please visit: www.clairesplacefoundation.org/la-fire-emergency-fund.

About Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc.

Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire’s Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and died at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star and received numerous awards. Claire’s foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Small Nonprofit of the Year” and “Fundraiser of the Year” for its annual Glow Ride, the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire’s Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire’s legacy. For more information and make a donation, please visit www.clairesplacefoundation.org.

About Oransi

What began as an engineer’s quest to find a better indoor air quality solution for his young asthmatic son, 15 years later has evolved to become a leading electric motor technology company designing some of the most efficient and intuitive products on the market. Based in Radford, Virginia, the veteran and minority-owned business is managed by a team of executives and engineers with decades of experience. They are allergy and asthma sufferers themselves, making air purifiers they also use and need. Oransi provides best-in-class air purifiers to consumers, businesses and those in the health, dental and medical fields. The company believes everyone deserves to breathe clean, fresh air and while performance is most important, they recognize the need for products that are easy to use and reliable. For more information, please visit www.oransi.com.





