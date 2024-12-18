DSV, 1146 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

 | Source: DSV A/S DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1146

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that BlackRock, Inc. (BlackRock) has informed DSV A/S (DSV) that BlackRock has changed its holding of shares/voting rights and of other financial instruments acc. to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets in DSV as follows:

BlackRock’s share capital and voting rights in DSVHolding in DSV previouslyHolding in DSV as of 11 December 2024
Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %5.05%4.90%
Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %1.00%1.16%
BlackRock’s total share capital and voting rights in %6.05%6.07%

As of 11 December 2024, BlackRock directly or indirectly controls 14,608,404 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV, corresponding to 6.07% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV.

Contacts
Investor Relations:

Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

