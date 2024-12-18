Discover the BRETT(ETH) Listing on XT

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that BRETT(ETH) (Brett) has been listed on XT Exchange! The BRETT(ETH)/USDT trading pair has been available in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs).





About BRETT(ETH)

BRETT (BRETT) is a memecoin launched on the Ethereum blockchain in July 2023. Inspired by the iconic comic series Boy's Club by Matt Furie—home to the famous Pepe the Frog—Brett channels the viral success of meme coins like Pepe and Dogecoin into a fun and community-driven cryptocurrency. With a mechanism designed to reduce supply over time, Brett creates a unique and engaging opportunity for meme lovers and crypto enthusiasts alike.

The listing of BRETT(ETH) on XT Exchange marks an exciting milestone for the Brett community, expanding its reach within the vibrant cryptocurrency ecosystem. XT Exchange continues to support projects that bring creativity and humor to the space, offering users seamless and enjoyable trading experiences.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM has grown to serve nearly 8 million registered users, with over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and over 1,000 trading pairs, offering a wide range of trading options including spot, margin, and futures trading.

As the world’s first social-infused digital asset trading platform, XT.COM is dedicated to providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience. Our mission is to empower users to explore the infinite potential of blockchain technology.

