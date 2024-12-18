Viventium Celebrates Multiple Awards from Gartner Digital Markets in 2024

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we wrap up another year, we are excited to share that Viventium has been recognized with multiple accolades from the Gartner Digital Markets brands – Capterra , Software Advice , and GetApp . Our payroll and HR software suite tailored to home-based and facility-based care has been featured across various flagship reports released in 2024, a testament to the value we continue to deliver to our clients.

“The most helpful feature is that Viventium and our CSM/Scheduling tools work together. This has saved us a lot of time when doing payroll. We also love onboarding; it allows us to show ourselves as professional and organized. Viventium was straightforward to set up and integrate with our workflow. Viventium has all the tools for managing our employees.”

“Viventium is a pleasure to work with. Their payroll system is easy to learn and to use. Their customer service reps are knowledgeable, efficient and have quick response time. They address any concerns or questions smoothly and quickly.”

“I use Viventium for payroll, for onboarding new employees, and for providing my employees with self-service options. It saves us a ton of time to have all of the paperwork already completed when new employees arrive for Orientation.”

Looking Ahead

While 2024 has been a remarkable year, we have so many exciting things to come. As we look forward to 2025, we remain committed to evolving and enhancing Viventium Software to continue to serve our clients’ industry-specific needs. We’re excited for the opportunities ahead and can't wait to continue growing alongside our users.

“Viventium is so proud to receive these accolades from Gartner sites based on our clients’ reviews of our software, and their voices matter most,” said Navin Gupta, Viventium’s Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to innovate in our software to support our goal of delivering the best purpose-built HR, payroll and compliance solution for healthcare.”

About Viventium:

Viventium provides a SaaS-based human capital management solution that is focused on the health care industry. The company’s mission is to enrich the lives of caregivers through technology so they love going to work every day. By providing specialized software and expert guidance, Viventium helps its clients throughout the lifecycle of each caregiver. The company has clients in all 50 states and supports over 500,000 client employees each year.

For more information about Viventium, visit https://www.viventium.com

