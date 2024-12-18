YourUpdate TV Speaks with Shipt Seasonal Shopping Expert About Last-Minute Holiday Gifting and Hosting Tips

Media tour in conjunction with D S Simon Media and Shipt shopping expert, Julie Coop, delivering last-minute gifting hacks, money and time saving opportunities and holiday hosting tips.

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What if you could give time as a gift this holiday season? Imagine fewer frantic dashes to the store, less stress forgotten items, and more moments spent where they matter most—with the people you love. That’s the magic of Shipt.

The holidays can feel like a race against the clock, but Shipt, the retail technology company specializing in delightful same-day delivery, is offering the ‘Gift of More You’ by helping with last-minute shopping and preparation through reliable delivery and savings opportunities.

While ground shipping deadlines have passed, Shipt can alleviate some of the last-minute pressures by offering reliable same-day delivery and savings solutions for last-minute shoppers. Shipt orders placed before 3pm local time on Tuesday, December 24, will be delivered same-day, so you don’t have to run out to the store or show up empty-handed. Whether it’s forgotten ingredients or last-minute gift shopping, holiday prep is made easy with Shipt by bringing the store straight to your door.

During the busy holiday season, everyone could use the gift of more time. In fact, Shipt saves its members, on average, 80 hours per year. Treat yourself to a membership this holiday season to unlock the ultimate convenience. And if you’re a Target Circle 360 member, you already have access to Shipt’s marketplace and membership perks making it easier than ever to shop!

Shipt is the ultimate gift this busy holiday season. With a newly launched Shipt gift card program, giving the gift of time has never been easier. Now available to load with a custom amount that never expires, or an annual or six-month Shipt membership, these gift cards offer the ultimate convenience that keeps on giving.

Now until January 4th, you can give your loved one (or yourself) the gift of time through Shipt’s reliable, personalized same-day delivery platform at a steep discount. Get an annual Shipt membership for just $49/year (reg. $99) for a gift that shows your love all year long!

To learn more about how Shipt can be a last-minute resource for the holiday season, visit Shipt.com or download the Shipt app.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Shipt.

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: dantem@dssimon.com

C: 973.524.0104