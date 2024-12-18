Florida Blue enhances cancer care for thousands of members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Blue, the state's leading health insurer, has launched a new comprehensive oncology care model designed to provide faster access to high-quality cancer care for its myBlue members. This patient-centric program, jointly developed by Florida Blue, Sanitas Medical Centers, and The Oncology Institute (TOI), is available in select areas across Florida and may grow over time to reach more communities in the state.

The Oncology Institute, one of Florida Blue's trusted in-network providers and the leading value-based oncology group in the U.S., offers high-quality cancer care in 14 locations in Central and South Florida. Sanitas Medical Centers provides value-based, comprehensive primary care for nearly half a million Florida Blue members, through their 60 Florida Blue | Sanitas Medical Center locations across Florida.



Through this new program, myBlue members diagnosed with cancer will be quickly connected with their own TOI oncology team, which will develop personalized, evidence-based treatment plans based on the patients’ needs and preferences and will partner with their Sanitas primary care provider to actively support each patient’s overall health and mental well-being. This collaborative approach ensures seamless communication and coordination between primary care physicians, oncologists and patients and their family members for more comprehensive and integrated care.

"We are committed to making affordable health care easier and more accessible for our members and our patients," said Elana Schrader, senior vice president, Health Care Services at Florida Blue, and president of GuideWell Health. "This program is an example of how we're transforming the system to deliver value-based care solutions that improve health outcomes and help keep care more affordable. Together with The Oncology Institute and Sanitas, we're able to begin offering myBlue members rapid access to high-quality cancer care, while also empowering the Sanitas primary care team to manage their overall health and well-being during a critical and often stressful time for patients and their families."

Dr. Raul Daza, chief medical officer for Sanitas, added, "We are confident that through our collaboration with The Oncology Institute our patients will have a better overall care experience and clearer communications as they deal with a disease state that can be challenging and complicated to understand. By partnering with TOI, we are taking proactive steps toward providing the support cancer patients require, which can also include other physical, mental and social needs that are critical to help them comply with their treatment. We believe this partnership will set a new standard for oncology care."

myBlue is a popular Florida Blue health insurance plan for individuals and families who buy their own coverage (not provided by employer group coverage) designed to provide access to affordable and convenient health care through a network of trusted providers, like Sanitas Medical Centers. As an HMO plan, it is centered around the member and the primary care doctor who coordinates all of the patient’s health care needs.

Individuals who are not currently myBlue members can enroll during the current Marketplace open enrollment period which ends on Jan. 15, or anytime during the year if they qualify for a special enrollment. For more information, please visit FloridaBlue.com/MarketplaceEnrollment or call 1-800-876-2227.

About Florida Blue

Florida Blue, the leading health insurer in Florida, has been providing health solutions to residents of Florida for more than 80 years. Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, the company serves more than six million members and all 67 Florida counties. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., with more than 9,000 employees, it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

For additional information visit www.FloridaBlue.com. For the latest news and content, visit the Florida Blue Newsroom, and follow Florida Blue on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram @Florida.Blue; and X (formerly Twitter) @FLBlue.

About Florida Blue | Sanitas Medical Centers

Sanitas Medical Centers is a joint venture between two leading health care organizations – GuideWell Mutual Holding Company and Organización Sanitas Internacional, now under the Keralty brand. GuideWell is a U.S.-based not-for-profit mutual holding company and the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care. Keralty is a leading multinational health organization serving more than 10.5 million people with presence in the United States, Colombia, Middle East, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, Peru, Venezuela, Philippines, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. The companies are collaborating to expand access to high quality and culturally relevant health care in the United States. Find out more at www.MySanitas.com.

About GuideWell

GuideWell comprises Florida’s Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, Florida Blue, which is the leading health insurer in Florida; Triple-S Management, Puerto Rico’s Blue Cross Blue Shield plan and a leading health care services company on the island; GuideWell Health, a portfolio of integrated care delivery organizations providing primary and urgent care at nearly 100 Florida medical centers and affiliate clinics, which includes Florida Blue | Sanitas Medical Centers; Emcara Health, which partners with primary care providers to extend care into the home; GuideWell Source, which provides administrative services to federal health care programs; and WebTPA, a market leading administrator of self-funded employer health plans. The company holds majority or significant interests in a range of health solutions companies including Lucet, a behavioral health care company that provides technology-enabled support to payers, providers, and health plan members.

GuideWell serves 38.5 million people across 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, including more than 6 million individuals in Florida.

For additional information visit www.GuideWell.com. For details regarding the company’s community and sustainability efforts, read the GuideWell Impact Report. For the latest news and content, visit the GuideWell Newsroom, and follow GuideWell on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram @LifeAtGuideWell, and X @_GuideWell.

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of over 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 120 employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 70 clinic locations, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

