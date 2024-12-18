California Water Service Awards More Than $175,000 in Grants to Seven Fire Departments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support local fire departments and their efforts to provide rescue and emergency services, California Water Service (Cal Water) today announced it will award more than $175,000 in grants to seven California fire departments as part of the utility’s sixth annual Firefighter Grant Program.

“As a water provider, we partner closely with fire departments in our service areas, so they have access to a reliable supply of water and pressure to keep our communities safe,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water Chairman and CEO. “Beyond that, we proudly support our local first responders, because when lives are at stake and minutes matter, we want to help these heroes putting their lives on the line to protect others to have the equipment and supplies they need.”

From refurbishing a regional firefighter training facility to outfitting firefighters with personal protective equipment, the grants are designed to offset costs associated with fire protection efforts, life-saving equipment, and training. The financial support is greatly needed, which has made the program popular since its start in 2019, according to the utility. That’s one of the reasons Cal Water has nearly tripled its funding for this critical program.

Cal Water is awarding its 2024 grants to the following departments in its service areas, based on the need for resources to protect citizens or firefighters:

Dixon Fire Department, for gear including ballistics helmets and bullet-proof body armor that would protect personnel as they help save lives during active shooter and other violent incidents.

Marysville Fire Department, to refurbish a four-story training tower that is in dire need of repairs so that it can continue to serve as a training resource for the region.

Northshore Fire Protection District, to replace personal protective equipment that is over a decade old, and to purchase packs that help their firefighters carry fire shelters, water, tools, and medical equipment needed during wildland fires.

Redondo Beach Fire Department, for mental wellness coaching and a training app, both of which are intended to help firefighters manage the high levels of stress they experience in their careers.

Selma Fire Department, to replace portable radios that allow first responders to provide essential functions and the highest level of health care, and tactical helmets for firefighters to wear when responding to active shooter, violent, or potentially violent incidents.

Sunnyvale Fire Department, for specialized wildland firefighting personal protective equipment that helps protect firefighters against the unpredictable and extreme conditions they encounter when responding to wildfires.

Willows Fire Department, for a cardiac EKG monitor, which will increase the department’s ability to provide a higher level of care for critically ill or injured patients in the community as an Advanced Life Support provider.



The firefighter grants are funded through Cal Water’s philanthropic giving program and do not impact customer rates.

