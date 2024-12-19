BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada for the 2024 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 15, 2024 and could change if the iShares Funds experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or due to other factors.

These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

BlackRock Canada expects to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 27, 2024, for all funds. The record date for the 2024 annual distributions will be December 30, 2024, payable on January 3, 2025. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2025. BlackRock Canada expects to announce the final monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2024, on or about December 27, 2024, for all funds.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerEstimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH-
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO-
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ$0.54692
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW$0.53139
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL-
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL.C-
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR-
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE$0.74266
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF$3.02377
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CJP$1.74677
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF-
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG-
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU$0.96485
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C$3.70264
iShares Premium Money Market ETF(2)CMR$0.02000
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETFCOW-
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD-
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ$0.71965
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD-
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD-
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO-
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW$5.65387
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH-
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE-
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL$0.60050
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS-
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT$1.18274
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO$1.12481
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR-
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR.C-
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETFXAD$1.01454
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG-
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U-
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH-
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETFXAW-
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)XAW.U-
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL-
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB-
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM-
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB-
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG-
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU-
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U-
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XCD-
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG-
iShares China Index ETFXCH-
iShares Semiconductor Index ETFXCHP$1.15305
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETFXCLN-
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS-
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS-
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR$0.68198
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV-
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG$0.63725
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U$0.47088
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH$0.16320
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV$0.79826
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETFXDNA-
iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETFXDRV-
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETFXDSR-
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU$1.74000
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U$1.21718
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH-
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV-
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB-
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETFXEC-
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)XEC.U-
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF-
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)XEF.U-
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG$0.95995
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEH-
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI-
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXEM-
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETFXEMC-
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN-
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT-
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG$0.72561
iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETFXETM$1.33143
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETFXEU-
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETFXEXP-
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFH$0.26019
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETFXFLB-
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETFXFLI-
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1)XFLI.U-
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFLX-
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN-
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR-
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB-
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD-
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB-
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGI-
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO$0.15030
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETFXHAK$0.53547
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB-
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHC-
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD$0.75122
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU$1.53619
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY-
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC-
iShares India Index ETFXID-
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG-
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS-
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIN$0.63533
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC-
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETFXIT$1.08206
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFXIU-
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB-
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA-
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETFXMC-
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)XMC.U-
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD-
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMH-
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETFXMI-
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XML-
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETFXMM-
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS-
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM-
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU$2.15294
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U$1.51028
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV$1.63051
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETFXMW-
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMY-
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF-
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB-
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT-
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XQQ-
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETFXQQU-
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1)XQQU.U-
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETFXRB-
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE-
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB-
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB-
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC-
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE-
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETFXSEA-
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXSEM-
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH-
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG-
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU-
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U-
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI-
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETFXSMC-
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSMH-
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSP-
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSPC-
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST$1.87146
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB-
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH-
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP-
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U-
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU-
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS$0.91278
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTLH-
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETFXTLT$0.39596
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)XTLT.U$0.27756
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR-
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH-
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS-
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)XUS.U-
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETFXUSC-
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF(1)XUSC.U-
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETFXUSF$2.71795
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR$2.76392
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT-
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU-
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U-
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU-
iShares MSCI World Index ETFXWD-
   

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFLI.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUS.U, XUSC.U, and XUU.U.

(2) For iShares Premium Money Market ETF (CMR), the distribution amount may include an income component.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

Forward-looking information
This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

