AGM Statement

The Board of DXS International plc (“the Company” or “DXSP”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted healthcare information and digital clinical decision support systems provider, is pleased to publish an update on operations and pipeline progress ahead of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") taking place today at Noon at Elm House, Tanshire Park, Shackleford Road. Elstead, Surrey GU8 6LB.

During the AGM, the Company's CEO, David Immelman, will provide an update on DXS’s progress. The Company made good progress in 2024 with both Aios SMART Referrals and ExpertCare, and achieved an NHS price increase.

Aios SMART Referrals

The existing Point of Care solution was replaced with Aios SMART Referrals, a new cloud based solution. NHS Electronic Referral System integration was completed, certified and NHS IMI accredited on the NHS G Cloud 14 Procurement Framework. SMART Referrals are now used for 10% of all referrals in England, an estimated 1.8 million per annum. Currently 22% of newly established Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) have some of their practices using Smart Referrals. These current paid for practices cover approx. 6.5m registered patients and there is the opportunity to convert the remaining GP practices to the Smart Referrals solution covering an additional 6.5m patients and to gain new market share in the remaining 78% of ICBs.

ExpertCare

ExpertCare is a unique Long Term Condition therapeutic management solution. Currently it has completed 75% or Phase 3 of 4 Phases of an Innovate UK grant with Health Innovate East, as announced in November 2023, with good results and York university is conducting an economic impact assessment. The first commercial sale was secured as announced on 29 October 2024.

Summary

The Company is looking to expand into at least one EU or other territory in 2025 and looks forward to updating the market in due course.

A Presentation that the CEO will deliver during the AGM is available for download from the Company's website at https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk/corporate-documents.php

We would like to thank our shareholders and other stakeholders for their continued support.

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement. This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

