Nokia and e& UAE showcase world’s first fixed end-to-end network slicing solution for gaming applications

Nokia network slicing solution allows e& UAE to enhance end user experiences for premium services such as gaming, work-from-home and enterprise applications.

Nokia intent-based slicing solution automatically allocates network resources across in-home, access, and transport networks to meet the low-latency, high-speed demands of gaming applications.

Operators can now better monetize their networks with dedicated slices that support premium based services tailored to customers’ needs.

19 December 2024

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Nokia today announced that e& UAE is the first in the world to use its slicing solution to create a dedicated end-to-end network slice capable of meeting the speed and latency demands of today’s gaming applications. Part of a trial conducted in e& UAE’s Abu Dhabi labs; the demonstration highlights the various ways operators can use network slicing to enhance customer experiences. During the trial, network slices were created across the in-home Wi-Fi network and the fiber access network to ensure an end-to-end quality of experience.

Nokia’s solution, which includes Altiplano, Corteca and NSP domain controllers, allows operators to create – on-demand or autonomously – a cross-domain network slice with standard based specifications to deliver premium based services to end-users. Operators can create a dedicated slice to optimize the TV streaming or cloud gaming experience of a customer or create one for home working and enterprise applications. Each slice can be tailored to have different network characteristics depending on their specific requirements such as routing, bit rate, QoS, latency and security.

Using Nokia’s slicing solution e& UAE was able to automatically detect when a new gaming console comes online, and create, on demand, a dedicated, low latency, high speed network slice that ensured the ultimate gaming experience could be achieved. The trial highlights the power of Nokia’s solution to help operators better monetize their networks using dedicated slices that can be tailored to customers unique service or application needs.

Abdul Rahman Al Humaidan, Vice President of Fixed Access Network at e& UAE, said: “We aim to incorporate cutting-edge technological advancements into our network. Utilizing Nokia’s slicing solution enables us to effortlessly manage our customers’ experience by designing tailored network slices for specific services and application requirements. This approach ensures the delivery of an exceptional digital experience while addressing diverse service needs effectively and enhancing return on investment.”

Mohamed Salama, Head of Fixed Networks, Middle East & Africa at Nokia, said: “This trial sets a new benchmark in the industry and lays the foundation for future autonomous networks that can deliver premium services to customers in a whole new way. Our slicing solution is uniquely positioned to help operators like e& UAE maximize network investments, optimize resources and create new services for applications like gaming that have the power to enhance customer experiences and increase customer retention.”

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.



Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.



Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.



To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.

