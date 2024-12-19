Specialty Feed Additives Market Forecast to 2030 with Annual Sales Data Since 2014 and % Shares of Key Competitors in 2024

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Feed Additives - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Specialty Feed Additives was estimated at US$47.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$73.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the Specialty Feed Additives market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for high-quality animal protein, such as meat, milk, and eggs, which requires efficient feed solutions to enhance animal growth and productivity. Advancements in feed formulation technology, including encapsulation, fermentation, and precision nutrient delivery, have improved the efficacy and stability of specialty feed additives, supporting their broader adoption across livestock production.

The focus on sustainable and antibiotic-free animal farming has further fueled demand, as farmers seek to reduce antibiotic use, improve animal welfare, and meet regulatory requirements. Additionally, growing awareness of animal nutrition, coupled with rising consumer demand for healthier and safer animal products, has contributed to market growth, encouraging the integration of specialty feed additives in livestock diets.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Liquid Specialty Feed Additives segment, which is expected to reach US$35.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.3%. The Dry Specialty Feed Additives segment is also set to grow at 5.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $12.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10% CAGR to reach $17.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Specialty Feed Additives Market such as Alltech Inc., BASF SE, Biomin Holding GmbH, Chr Hansen Holding A/S, Evonik Industries and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 43 companies featured in this Global Specialty Feed Additives market report include:

Alltech Inc.

BASF SE

Biomin Holding GmbH

Chr Hansen Holding A/S

Evonik Industries

Invivo NSA

Kemin Industries Inc.

Lucta S.A.

Novozymes

Nutreco N.V.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 94 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $47.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $73.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Specialty Feed Additives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Animal Nutrition Drives Growth of Specialty Feed Additives

Increasing Focus on Enhancing Livestock Health Expands Market Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Feed Enzymes Propel Adoption

Growing Use of Probiotics in Animal Feed Spurs Demand for Specialty Additives

Rising Focus on Gut Health in Poultry and Swine Enhances Business Case

Expansion of Specialty Feed Additives in Aquaculture Fuels Market Growth

Growing Use of Mycotoxin Binders and Detoxifiers in Animal Feed Drives Demand

Increasing Adoption of Organic Acids for Feed Preservation Expands Market Potential

Rising Focus on Enhancing Feed Efficiency in Ruminants Drives Adoption

Emergence of Prebiotics in Animal Nutrition Propels Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Phytogenics and Essential Oils in Feed Drives Market Expansion

Rising Use of Amino Acids in Animal Feed Formulations Expands Opportunities

Growing Focus on Reducing Antibiotic Use in Animal Husbandry Drives Specialty Additive Adoption

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

