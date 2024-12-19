Single-Family Rental Market's Connectivity and Smart Home Preferences Report 2024

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-Family Renters: Connectivity & Smart Home" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The single-family rental market is growing as constrained housing inventory and high interest rates push more consumers to rent. Residents, landlords, and property management companies have unique safety, security, access control, and connectivity needs. This study delves into the preferences and usage patterns of single-family renters regarding internet services, home networking, security systems, and smart home devices.
The study offers a nuanced understanding of the evolving demands within the rental market, providing property owners, management companies, service providers, and device makers with crucial data to tailor services and products that align with the desires of single-family renters in the rapidly advancing landscape of connected living.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Trends of Resident Types
- Intention to Move and Type of Future Home
- Importance of Internet Services for Future Home Rent/Purchase
- Resident-Procured vs. Property-Provided Devices
- Smart Home Device Purchase Intentions by Resident Types
- Desired Products from Property for Single-Family Renters
- Impact of Security System and Smart Home Devices on Rental Decisions by MDU vs. Single-Family Renters
- Additional Monthly Rent for Pre-installed Smart Home Devices Home by Resident Type
Single-Family Renter Market
- Resident Types: Single Family, Multifamily, Renters and Owners
- Landlord Type by Single-Family Renters vs. MDU Renters
- Perception of Rental Fee Among Single-Family Renters
- Perception of Rental Fee Among All Renters
- Reasons for Renting Single-Family Houses, Instead of Apartments or Condos
- Reasons for Renting Single-Family Houses, Instead of Buying a House
- Number of Pets Owned by Resident Type
- Pet Type Owned by Resident Type
- Family Size by Resident Type
- Household Composition: Single-Family vs. Multifamily Renters
- Resident Types by Age of Respondents
- Resident Types by Household Income
- Renting History Length by Single-Family Renters vs. MDU Renters
Connectivity in Single-Family Rentals
- Importance of Internet Services for Future Home Rent/Purchase by Resident Types
- Home Internet Models Among Single-Family Renters
- Router Received from the Landlord
- Home Internet Net Promoter Score by Residence Type
- Average Monthly Cost of Home Internet (Excluding Traditional Services Bundles, Such as Pay TV)
- Interest in Paying for Gigabit Internet + TV Bundle from Landlord
- Reasons for Disinterest in Tested Bundle
- Attitude Toward 5G Fixed-Wireless Access by Resident Types
Adoption of Smart Home and Security
- Top 5 Important Amenities for Future Home Rent/Purchase by Resident Types
- Impact of Security Systems and Smart Home Devices on Rental Decision
- Security System Adoption by Resident Type
- Adoption of Security Services
- Security System Purchase Method
- Home Security Model Among Single-Family Renters
- Resident-Procured vs. Property-Provided Devices
- Preferred Method of Acquiring Smart Home & Security Devices by Market
- Preferred Payment Method Smart Home Device Package by Resident Types
- Additional Monthly Rent for Pre-installed Smart Home Devices Home by Resident Type
Demand for a Smarter Rental Home
- Desired Property-Provided Products for Single-Family Renters
- Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices among Renters
- Smart Device Familiarity by Resident Types
- Smart Home Device Purchases by Resident Types
- Inhibitors to Smart Home Device Purchases Among Renters
- Property-Provided Device Penetration
- Resident-Owned Smart Device Adoption
Appendix
- Demographic Profiles of Respondents Based on Resident Types
- Demographic and Housing Breakdown of Respondents Based on Resident Types
