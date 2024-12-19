Single-Family Rental Market's Connectivity and Smart Home Preferences Report 2024

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-Family Renters: Connectivity & Smart Home" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The single-family rental market is growing as constrained housing inventory and high interest rates push more consumers to rent. Residents, landlords, and property management companies have unique safety, security, access control, and connectivity needs. This study delves into the preferences and usage patterns of single-family renters regarding internet services, home networking, security systems, and smart home devices.

The study offers a nuanced understanding of the evolving demands within the rental market, providing property owners, management companies, service providers, and device makers with crucial data to tailor services and products that align with the desires of single-family renters in the rapidly advancing landscape of connected living.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Trends of Resident Types

Intention to Move and Type of Future Home

Importance of Internet Services for Future Home Rent/Purchase

Resident-Procured vs. Property-Provided Devices

Smart Home Device Purchase Intentions by Resident Types

Desired Products from Property for Single-Family Renters

Impact of Security System and Smart Home Devices on Rental Decisions by MDU vs. Single-Family Renters

Additional Monthly Rent for Pre-installed Smart Home Devices Home by Resident Type

Single-Family Renter Market

Resident Types: Single Family, Multifamily, Renters and Owners

Landlord Type by Single-Family Renters vs. MDU Renters

Perception of Rental Fee Among Single-Family Renters

Perception of Rental Fee Among All Renters

Reasons for Renting Single-Family Houses, Instead of Apartments or Condos

Reasons for Renting Single-Family Houses, Instead of Buying a House

Number of Pets Owned by Resident Type

Pet Type Owned by Resident Type

Family Size by Resident Type

Household Composition: Single-Family vs. Multifamily Renters

Resident Types by Age of Respondents

Resident Types by Household Income

Renting History Length by Single-Family Renters vs. MDU Renters

Connectivity in Single-Family Rentals

Importance of Internet Services for Future Home Rent/Purchase by Resident Types

Home Internet Models Among Single-Family Renters

Router Received from the Landlord

Home Internet Net Promoter Score by Residence Type

Average Monthly Cost of Home Internet (Excluding Traditional Services Bundles, Such as Pay TV)

Interest in Paying for Gigabit Internet + TV Bundle from Landlord

Reasons for Disinterest in Tested Bundle

Attitude Toward 5G Fixed-Wireless Access by Resident Types

Adoption of Smart Home and Security

Top 5 Important Amenities for Future Home Rent/Purchase by Resident Types

Impact of Security Systems and Smart Home Devices on Rental Decision

Security System Adoption by Resident Type

Adoption of Security Services

Security System Purchase Method

Home Security Model Among Single-Family Renters

Resident-Procured vs. Property-Provided Devices

Preferred Method of Acquiring Smart Home & Security Devices by Market

Preferred Payment Method Smart Home Device Package by Resident Types

Additional Monthly Rent for Pre-installed Smart Home Devices Home by Resident Type

Demand for a Smarter Rental Home

Desired Property-Provided Products for Single-Family Renters

Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices among Renters

Smart Device Familiarity by Resident Types

Smart Home Device Purchases by Resident Types

Inhibitors to Smart Home Device Purchases Among Renters

Property-Provided Device Penetration

Resident-Owned Smart Device Adoption

Appendix

Demographic Profiles of Respondents Based on Resident Types

Demographic and Housing Breakdown of Respondents Based on Resident Types

