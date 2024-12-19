OTC Markets Group Welcomes Metaplanet Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Metaplanet Inc. (TSE: 3350; OTCQX: MTPLF), Japan's first publicly traded company on a Bitcoin standard, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Metaplanet Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “MTPLF.” This marks an important milestone as the company expands access to global investors and reinforces its mission to drive Bitcoin adoption. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are thrilled to begin trading on the OTCQX Market, enabling greater access for U.S. investors to participate in Metaplanet's journey,” said Simon Gerovich, President of Metaplanet. “As Asia’s only dedicated Bitcoin Treasury Company, this step reflects our commitment to advancing Bitcoin adoption globally while enhancing shareholder value.”

About Metaplanet Inc.

Metaplanet is Asia's first publicly traded company on a Bitcoin standard, focused exclusively on a Bitcoin Treasury strategy. Its core performance metric is the growth in Bitcoin per fully diluted share, reflecting a disciplined approach to maximizing Bitcoin holdings and delivering long-term shareholder value. Leveraging Japan's low cost of capital and stable interest rates, Metaplanet strategically raises capital to accelerate Bitcoin accumulation, reinforcing its leadership in Bitcoin-centric corporate finance and its commitment to advancing Bitcoin adoption in Asia.

For more information, visit: www.metaplanet.jp

For media inquiries, contact: media@metaplanet.jp

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com