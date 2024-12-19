AleAnna Announces Signing of Gas Sale Contract with Shell Energy Europe

AleAnna Secures A Contract To Sell Its Gas To Shell Energy Europe Ltd, A Leading Natural Gas, Power And Environmental Trading Company Across European Markets

AleAnna has signed a multi-year gas sales agreement with Shell Energy Europe Ltd for its share of the Longanesi production to ensure secure natural gas

Longanesi production is expected to commence in Q1 2025

DALLAS and ROME, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AleAnna (Nasdaq: ANNA), a leading energy company in Italy, has signed an exclusive gas supply agreement with Shell Energy Europe Ltd. This significant contract reinforces AleAnna’s long-term commitment to Italy and its flagship Longanesi project.

The gas will be supplied from the Longanesi Field, located in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, with production scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2025. This agreement marks an important milestone for AleAnna, demonstrating its dedication to delivering clean and secure energy to meet Italy’s domestic needs.

Partnering with Shell Energy Europe Ltd. is essential to ensuring that AleAnna’s customers receive reliable and uninterrupted access to natural gas. Shell's extensive infrastructure, logistics expertise, and market reach enable efficient and timely delivery of gas from the Longanesi Field to end-users across Italy. This collaboration guarantees a dependable supply chain, even in volatile markets, and reinforces AleAnna’s ability to meet the energy needs of domestic consumers and businesses.

This multiyear partnership underscores AleAnna’s strategic focus on responsibly developing Italy’s natural gas resources, providing reliable energy supply while contributing to the nation’s energy security and sustainability objectives.

Marco Brun, CEO of AleAnna stated: “This agreement highlights the strong collaboration between Shell and AleAnna and reflects the long-term constructive relationship between AleAnna’s senior management and board of directors and Shell. AleAnna’s use of advanced reservoir characterization technologies will ensure the efficient and responsible development of AleAnna’s substantial resource base, positioning AleAnna as a key contributor to Italy’s energy security and sustainability. Importantly, Shell and AleAnna are excited to work together on the Longanesi project and AleAnna’s future developments, unlocking long-term potential to deliver reliable, clean energy to Italy and the broader European market.”

About AleAnna

AleAnna is a forward-thinking energy company dedicated to harnessing Italy's abundant natural gas reserves while advancing renewable energy solutions to meet customers' growing energy needs. Committed to supporting Europe's sustainability and energy security objectives, AleAnna manages a vast portfolio spanning over 2.3 million acres of resource potential. By leveraging state-of-the-art reservoir characterization and renewable natural gas technologies and innovative practices, AleAnna is positioned to lead Italy’s energy transition, delivering solutions that balance environmental responsibility with operational excellence. With regional headquarters in Dallas, Texas, and Rome, Italy, AleAnna operates as a dynamic force in the energy sector, driving global and local initiatives that shape a sustainable and secure energy future.

