AleAnna Development Plan Aligns With European Union Declaration on Russian Gas Phase-Out and Strengthens Italy’s Energy Security

The European Commission’s formal regulation to phase out Russian natural gas imports creates an immediate policy-driven requirement for secure domestic and allied supply across Europe.

AleAnna’s Italy-focused development plan advances near-term, infrastructure-adjacent natural gas projects designed to strengthen Italy’s energy security and reduce exposure to geopolitical supply risk.

With development-ready assets and a multi-year production runway, AleAnna is positioned to deliver dependable domestic gas volumes as Europe rebalances its supply mix.



DALLAS and MILAN, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AleAnna today outlined how its Italy-focused natural gas development plan directly supports European energy security objectives following the European Commission’s formal adoption of a regulation to phase out imports of Russian natural gas.

The European Union’s declaration establishes binding timelines to restrict Russian pipeline and LNG imports, reinforcing the strategic importance of secure, domestic, and allied sources of supply. AleAnna’s development plan is designed to help address this shift by advancing reliable Italian natural gas production tied to existing infrastructure.

“The European Commission’s formal declaration to phase out Russian gas marks a decisive policy inflection,” said Graham Van’t Hoff, Chairman of AleAnna. “Energy security is no longer theoretical. Italy has domestic gas resources, existing infrastructure, and the technical capability to convert those assets into dependable supply. AleAnna’s development plan is structured to do exactly that.”

Supporting Europe’s Energy Security Mandate

The EU regulation reflects a clear strategic priority: reducing exposure to geopolitical supply risk while maintaining affordability and system reliability. AleAnna’s development plan is aligned with this mandate by prioritizing projects intended to deliver long-duration, domestic natural gas supply into the Italian market.

Development Plan Focus -- Security, Reliability, Execution

AleAnna’s plan is designed to:

Strengthen domestic Italian gas production in direct response to the EU’s formal phase-out of Russian gas imports.

Reduce reliance on external suppliers by advancing brownfield, infrastructure-adjacent projects with shorter development timelines and lower execution risk.

Enhance system resilience and price stability by adding secure domestic volumes during a period of European supply rebalancing.

Support energy sovereignty while remaining consistent with responsible operational and environmental standards.

Positioned for a Changing European Supply Landscape

As Europe adjusts to tighter supply constraints under the European Union’s formal mandate to phase out Russian gas, and as global LNG availability increases but remains exposed to market and geopolitical volatility, AleAnna believes that domestic Italian natural gas can play a critical stabilizing role. Development of secure, infrastructure-adjacent domestic supply can help meet core demand, reinforce grid reliability during periods of stress, and moderate price volatility as Europe transitions to a more diversified and resilient energy system.

AleAnna is a technology-driven energy company focused on the redevelopment of Italy’s onshore natural gas system and the build-out of a scaled renewable natural gas (“RNG”) platform. The company controls approximately 140,000 acres of owned 3D seismic data in the Eastern Po Valley (approximately 567 kilometers) and holds approximately 2.7 million acres of oil and gas concessions in Italy, including thirteen exploration permits covering approximately 940,000 acres and fifteen development applications totaling more than 1.6 million acres, providing a long-dated, difficult-to-replicate permitting portfolio with a 15-year head start on future development. AleAnna owns a 33.5% working interest in the Longanesi Field, Italy’s largest onshore natural gas discovery in more than two decades, and has drilled seven wells to date, including five at Longanesi, with twelve ultimate Longanesi wells expected. The company has completed three Po Valley discoveries -- Longanesi, Trava, and Gradizza -- and has thirteen additional onshore development projects planned over the next decade, all located within Italy’s primary natural gas corridor, which includes approximately 33,000 kilometers of natural gas pipeline infrastructure and three gas storage facilities. In parallel, AleAnna is developing a brownfield-weighted RNG platform comprising more than 25 identified projects concentrated in the Po Valley, which hosts approximately 61% of Italy’s 2,924 RNG facilities. AleAnna’s RNG strategy is aligned with EU policy objectives, including a mandated 10% RNG penetration by 2030.

