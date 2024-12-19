Applied Digital Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call for Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) ("Applied Digital" or the "Company"), a designer, builder, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure designed for High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications, will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operations and financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended November 30, 2024. A press release detailing these results will be issued after the market closes on the same day.

Applied Digital management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Participant Dial-In: 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263

Conference ID: 13750721

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

Please call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have difficulty connecting with the conference call, please get in touch with Applied Digital’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on January 14, 2025, through Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Access ID: 13750721

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) develops, builds and operates next-generation data centers and cloud infrastructure. Different by design, the Company’s purpose-built facilities are engineered to unleash the power of accelerated compute and deliver secure, scalable and sustainable digital hosting, along with turnkey CSaaS and GPU-as-a-Service solutions. Backed by deep hyperscale expertise and a robust pipeline of available power, Applied Digital aims to accommodate AI Factories and beyond to support the world’s most exacting AI/ML, blockchain and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "will," "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including our evolving business model, or estimates or predictions of actions by suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (iii) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about the Company or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the Company's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: our ability to complete construction of the Ellendale HPC data center; availability of financing to continue to grow our business, our ability to timely and successfully build new hosting facilities with the appropriate contractual margins and efficiencies; power or other supply disruptions and equipment failures; the inability to comply with developments and changes in regulation; cash flow and access to capital; decline in demand for our products and services; and maintenance of third-party relationships. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and the Company does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contacts

Matt Glover and Ralf Esper

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

APLD@gateway-grp.com

Media Contact

Buffy Harakidas, EVP and Jo Albers

JSA (Jaymie Scotto & Associates)

(856) 264-7827

jsa_applied@jsa.net