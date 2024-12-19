Gold and Gemstone Mining Achieves Record $8.6 Million Revenue

A Landmark Year of Growth, New Leadership, and Strategic Advancements for Gold and Gemstone Mining

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold and Gemstone Mining, Inc. ("Gemstone") (GGSM), operating proudly announces a remarkable milestone in its history, surpassing $8.6 million USD in revenue for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. This achievement represents a significant increase of approximately $5.6 million compared to total revenues generated in 2023.

This impressive growth highlights Gold and Gemstone Mining's unwavering dedication to innovation, strategic market positioning, and sustainable value creation for its shareholders. "This year has been a pivotal moment for our company," said a member of the Board of Directors. "We are fulfilling our commitment to expanding market presence, increasing shareholder value, and paving the way for future success."

The exceptional revenue increase results from strategic acquisitions and the successful integration of new assets into Gold and Gemstone Mining's existing framework. By targeting complementary assets, the Company has enhanced its market presence and strengthened its position as a leading force in recreational activities in the Mentawai Islands.

Gold and Gemstone Mining is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Noble to its Board of Directors and as the Company's new President. With 20 years of experience driving business financial growth, Mr. Noble is positioned to play a pivotal role in shareholder communication and shaping the Company's future in 2025.

We are thrilled to welcome Todd Noble to our leadership team,” said a member of the Board. “His deep expertise in growth strategies will be invaluable as we drive progress and pursue expansion.”

About Gold and Gemstone Mining Inc.

Gold and GemStone Mining, Inc. is focused on acquiring and managing properties, assets, and charter boat services worldwide. The Company's goal is to build a successful action sports business that delivers benefits to shareholders and contributes to coastal regions around the world.

