Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - Anssi Pelkonen

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 DECEMBER 2024 AT 3.00 P.M. EET
Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Anssi Pelkonen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 88504/6/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-12-18
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 600 Unit price: 44 EUR
(2): Volume: 41 Unit price: 44 EUR
(3): Volume: 35 Unit price: 44 EUR
(4): Volume: 1691 Unit price: 44 EUR
(5): Volume: 719 Unit price: 44 EUR
(6): Volume: 114 Unit price: 44 EUR
(7): Volume: 38 Unit price: 44 EUR
(8): Volume: 230 Unit price: 44 EUR
(9): Volume: 176 Unit price: 44 EUR
(10): Volume: 8 Unit price: 44 EUR
(11): Volume: 33 Unit price: 44 EUR
(12): Volume: 50 Unit price: 44 EUR
(13): Volume: 50 Unit price: 44 EUR
(14): Volume: 9 Unit price: 44 EUR
Aggregated transactions (14):
Volume: 3794 Volume weighted average price: 44 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-12-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 76 Unit price: 44 EUR
(2): Volume: 116 Unit price: 44 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 192 Volume weighted average price: 44 EUR
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com
Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.
Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 150.5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs approximately 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.
Read more: https://harviagroup.com