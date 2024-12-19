DineEngine® and Paytronix Strengthen Partnership to Elevate Restaurant Loyalty Programs Content

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, the leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores, today announced that it is enhancing its partnership with app and web development company, DineEngine. The two brands have worked together for over a decade to create innovative custom loyalty and rewards apps and bespoke product solutions. They have also expanded into custom API integrations and updated apps for web, mobile, table-side and kiosk. Starting today, DineEngine and Paytronix have elevated their partnership integrating Paytronix’s industry-leading solutions into DineEngine’s custom omni-channel digital experiences.

Utilizing the upgraded integration, restaurants can offer guests seamless earning and spending of points, redemption of rewards for discounts, single sign-on (SSO) with ordering providers, personalized mobile app push notifications, and in-app messaging—all within one easy-to-navigate app.

Previously, DineEngine has worked closely alongside Paytronix to launch new app and web experiences for several major restaurant brands, like Papa Gino's, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, BurgerFi, Pizza Patron, and many more. Throughout their partnership, DineEngine has continued to level up their integration with Paytronix expanding past customer loyalty into additional value add feature sets, such as a custom gift card ordering front-end experience.

Existing integrations with the two brands include:

Reward redemption and addition of points

Gift Card Sales Suite

Social Authentication

Loyalty balances as a payment method, and the ability to add points from a receipt

Account activity monitors, filtering

Android and iOS push notifications and much more

Their partnership has allowed both brands to provide our mutual brands with the best experiences and support in the hospitality industry. By furthering their partnership, DineEngine® and Paytronix are committed to helping restaurants connect with their customers like never before.

"Enhancing guest relationships through robust loyalty programs and frictionless user experiences has become essential in the evolving restaurant landscape,” said Jeff Myers, Chief Executive Officer, DineEngine. “By uniting the DineEngine platform with Paytronix and streamlining the guest experience, we’re driving repeat business and deepening engagement. This partnership also paves the way for additional capabilities—like tailored gift card sales flows—ensuring restaurants can deliver a more holistic and personalized digital journey for every guest."

“DineEngine has been a key and cherished partner of Paytronix for nearly a decade,” said Kalani Stephens, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Paytronix. “This collaboration not only strengthens our commitment to innovation and excellence but also allows us to continue creating robust capabilities for our customers. Our past collaborations have been the framework for essential technologies across the industry - we're excited to share how a strengthened relationship will push the boundaries further.”

About Paytronix

Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized, and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.