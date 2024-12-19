Model N Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification, the Global Standard for Information Security

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Model N, the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for life sciences and high-tech companies, announced its successful completion of the ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the internationally recognized standard for best practices for information security management.

“This achievement underscores Model N’s commitment to upholding the highest standard of data security standards, building trust with our clients, and reinforcing our reputation as a security-forward organization,” said Suresh Kannan, Model N’s Chief Product Officer. “It ensures our information security practices comply with and surpass regulatory and industry requirements, guaranteeing compliance and new opportunities with organizations that prioritize security and reliability.”

ISO/IEC 27001 is an information security management standard published in October 2022 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The certification audit covers key areas of the organization, including a review of processes across multiple departments to ensure that every aspect of information handling meets the stringent ISO standards.

The ISO/IEC 27001 certification was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN is an ISO/IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) to perform ISMS certifications.

“Congratulations to Model N for earning ISO/IEC 27001 certification, a widely recognized signal of trust and security,” said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. “It’s great to work with organizations like Model N, that understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report.”

To learn more about Model N taking a security-first approach, visit modeln.com.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech and high-tech innovators. For 25 years, our intelligent platform has powered digital transformation for pharmaceutical, medtech, and high-tech companies with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control. Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com.