Model N Expands into Global Market Access Through Strategic Partnership with CCX

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Model N, the leading end-to-end commercialization, revenue optimization, and compliance platform for life sciences companies, announced a strategic partnership with CCX, a market leading technology company focused on accelerating global market access and pricing strategy. The partnership extends Model N’s platform functionality into earlier phases of the drug lifecycle and expands the company’s capabilities beyond pricing and market access operations into global launch pricing strategy. As a result, joint customers can more effectively coordinate pricing strategies and ensure timely launch execution in an increasingly complex regulatory and market access environment.

The collaboration enables pharmaceutical manufacturers to quickly model, simulate, and coordinate launch strategies and commercial terms before products reach the market – a critical need as early access decisions can have downstream pricing and revenue implications across global markets.

Model N’s 2026 State of Revenue Report found that 99% of life sciences leaders say gross-to-net has become more complex. Yet many organizations still manage critical pricing and revenue processes through spreadsheets and manual workflows. This limits their ability to quickly evaluate trade-offs, anticipate cross-market impacts, and identify pricing risks from policies such as most-favored-nation (MFN) before decisions are made.

“As gross-to-net complexity continues to rise, life sciences organizations need earlier alignment across market access, global pricing, and revenue planning,” said Bret Connor, CEO of Model N. “Market access decisions shape the long-term revenue trajectory of a therapy, and by partnering with CCX, we’re extending Model N’s platform into global launch planning and strategy. This gives our customers greater visibility from initial market access discussions through execution and revenue management.”

By combining CCX’s market access planning capabilities with Model N’s pricing, tender, and revenue management solutions, manufacturers can align strategy across the product lifecycle and support end-to-end commercialization through launch, contracting, and loss of exclusivity.

Under the partnership, CCX technology connects directly to Model N’s global pricing and tender solutions. This allows manufacturers to model cross-market launch sequencing, evaluate MFN exposure, reference pricing impacts, and assess trade-offs before implementation using data-driven scenario modeling. The integration connects market access planning with contracting, tender management, and rebate processing within a coordinated framework.

CCX’s platform supports in the moment scenario modeling for launch and loss-of-exclusivity planning, collaboration between headquarters and affiliates, and structured payer negotiations. The company currently supports 76 pharmaceutical assets across 56 countries.

“By working with Model N, we can connect market access planning directly to revenue execution,” said Nathan Sigworth, CEO of CCX. “Together, we are helping manufacturers launch products more strategically, manage commercial decisions with greater confidence, and foster stronger collaboration with payers to ensure therapies reach the patients who need them.”

About Model N

For more than 25 years, Model N has been the leader in end-to-end commercialization, revenue optimization, and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech, and high-tech innovators. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Model N helps manufacturers streamline their revenue operations and remain compliant, empowering them to deliver life-changing products to the world. Our intelligent platform, purpose-built solutions, and advanced analytics and AI automation are trusted by more than 150 of the world’s leading companies across more than 120 countries. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

About CCX

For more than 8 years, CCX has been serving payers and pharma globally, providing technology solutions to accelerate global pricing planning, improve coordination across HQ, affiliate and payers, and facilitate real-time pricing modelling and strategy development. CCX has offices in Portland, Maine and Zug, Switzerland. For more information, visit ccx.tech.