Model N Appoints Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate AI Product Innovation and Platform Scale

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Model N, the leading end-to-end commercialization, revenue optimization, and compliance platform for life sciences and high-tech companies, announced the appointment of Dan Koellhofer as Chief Product Officer and David Schur as Chief Technology Officer. The additions reflect a strategic decision to separate Product and Technology functions, enabling faster innovation and continued reliability as Model N scales its platform.

“As the company grows, it’s critical that we further strengthen our product strategy and technology execution,” said Bret Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Model N. "Establishing dedicated Product and Technology functions will enable us to deliver even better outcomes through innovation, delight customers with an improved experience, and grow our long-term partnerships. Dan and David bring the expertise needed to lead these efforts.”

Koellhofer will lead product strategy and innovation and work closely with cross-functional teams, including Technology, to shape the direction of Model N’s product portfolio. He previously served as SVP of Applications for Sales & Marketing at Anaplan, CPO at ScaleGrid, and as an operating partner at Spotlight Equity.

As CTO, Schur will lead engineering and platform strategy, partnering closely with Product to advance the platform and deliver new agentic AI capabilities in customer-focused solutions. Previously, he served as CTO of Sphera – a Blackstone portfolio company – where he unified more than 30 products into a modern cloud platform and led technology and innovation teams responsible for delivering and operating world-class SaaS offerings. Prior to that, he was VP of Product Development at CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Koellhofer and Schur join a growing executive team that recently welcomed Chief Growth Officer Chris Crucitti, Chief Financial Officer Amar Jani, and Chief Customer Officer Angel Rogers, reinforcing Model N’s focus on scalable growth, operational excellence, and customer success.

For more information about the Model N leadership team, visit modeln.com/company/leadership.

