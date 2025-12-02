Model N Launches Data nSights: Real-Time Analytics to Drive Action and Optimize Net Revenue

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Model N, the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for life sciences and high-tech companies, announced Data nSights, an integrated data and analytics solution. Data nSights provides timely access to curated, artificial intelligence (AI) and analytic-ready data, along with no-code data exploration and a growing library of comprehensive insights for life sciences revenue management.

As the next generation of Model N’s data and analytics capabilities, Data nSights automates data pipelines to reduce manual processing and organizes and provides a comprehensive foundation for actionable insights.

Pharmaceutical and medical technology companies often struggle to extract value from the vast amounts of revenue management data. Data nSights addresses this challenge by streamlining data integration, enabling faster, more strategic decision-making to prevent revenue leakage.

“Life sciences manufacturers often invest in data infrastructure and consultants, yet still face delayed visibility and fragmented information,” said Bret Connor, Model N Chief Executive Officer. “Data nSights shifts the focus from data preparation to strategic decision-making that drives revenue, profitability, and compliance. Early customer feedback confirms strong demand, echoing our 2025 State of Revenue Report, which found nearly half of revenue leaders are prioritizing data integration and analytics. By harmonizing data across the revenue management lifecycle, this solution lays the groundwork for efficient analytics and scalable AI integrations.”

The Data nSights launch follows an Early Access Program with select customers in hands-on testing and refinement of the platform prior to general availability. Leading life sciences manufacturers participated in the program, providing valuable feedback. This input helped tune the product and its roadmap, paving the way for scaled adoption across the industry and Model N’s leading-edge customer base.

With Data nSights, Model N responds to customer needs by transforming complex revenue management data into actionable intelligence through three distinct capabilities:

Insights Library: Pre-built, interactive analytics dashboards covering key business areas.

Pre-built, interactive analytics dashboards covering key business areas. Self-Service No-Code BI: Capability to create analytics without technical expertise.

Capability to create analytics without technical expertise. Dimensional Data Stores: Curated datasets accelerate analytics and connect directly to in-house data and BI platforms.

By equipping life sciences manufacturers with advanced tools and a forward-looking platform, Model N empowers customers to unlock new opportunities and bring life-changing products to the world more efficiently.

