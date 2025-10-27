Model N Expands Executive Leadership to Fuel Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Model N, the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for life sciences and high-tech companies, today announced the addition of Chris Crucitti as Chief Growth Officer. This strategic hire underscores Model N’s commitment to driving scalable growth, aligning go-to-market efforts, and delivering exceptional value to its customers.

Crucitti will be responsible for strengthening Model N’s market position, expanding its reach, and driving continued innovation. His appointment comes at a time of growing demand for Model N’s solutions, as life sciences and high-tech manufacturers increasingly prioritize agility and compliance in revenue management. Under Crucitti’s leadership, the company will further scale their go-to-market strategy and deepen its impact on customers.

“Chris has the leadership experience, customer focus, and strategic vision to help us capture new opportunities and deliver even more value for our customers,” said Bret Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Model N. “He excels at aligning strategy and execution to drive sustainable growth, making him the perfect fit to lead our sales and marketing organizations. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Crucitti brings nearly 30 years of experience leading high-growth and commercial organizations in the life sciences and technology sectors. He most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Norstella, where he oversaw global go-to-market strategy and commercial operations across multiple business units. He has also held senior leadership positions at Clinical ink, Signant Health, and Science Exchange, where he built and scaled high-performing teams and drove consistent revenue growth and value for customers.

Crucitti’s appointment follows the recent additions of Chief Financial Officer Amar Jani and Chief Customer Officer Angel Rogers, further strengthening Model N’s executive team and reinforcing its focus on operational excellence and customer experience.

For more information about the Model N leadership team, visit modeln.com/company/leadership.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech and high-tech innovators. For more than 25 years, Model N has helped customers maximize revenue, streamline operations and maintain compliance through cloud-based software, value-add services and data-driven insights. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Model N empowers manufacturers to bring life-changing products to the world more efficiently and profitably. Model N is trusted by more than 150 of the world’s leading companies across more than 120 countries. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.