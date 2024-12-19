DIVIDEND SELECT 15 CORP. Declares Monthly Dividend

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05708 per Equity share. The distribution is payable January 10,
Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on December 31, 2024 will receive a dividend of $0.05708 per share based on the VWAP of $6.85 payable on January 10, 2025. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.
Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $10.77 per share inclusive of this distribution.
The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.
|Bank of Montreal
BCE Inc.
CIBC
CI Financial Corp.
Cenovus Energy Inc.
Enbridge Inc.
|Great West Lifeco Inc.
Loblaw Companies Limited
National Bank of Canada
Ovintiv Inc.
Power Corporation of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada
Sun Life Financial Inc.
|TELUS Corporation
The Bank of Nova Scotia
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
Thomson Reuters Corporation
TMX Group Inc.
TransAlta Corporation
TC Energy Corporation
|Distribution Details
|Equity Share (DS)
|$0.05708
|Record Date:
|December 31, 2024
|Payable Date:
|January 10, 2025
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
dividendselect15.com
info@quadravest.com