Apranga Group investor’s calendar for the year 2025

The expected company releases and investor news of Apranga Group in 2025 will be announced as follows:
03.01.2025 - Retail turnover in December 2024
03.02.2025 - Retail turnover in January 2025
28.02.2025 - Interim information for 12 months 2024
03.03.2025 - Retail turnover in February 2025
01.04.2025 - Retail turnover in March 2025
03.04.2025 - Notice on General shareholders’ meeting
29.04.2025 - Interim information for 3 months 2025
30.04.2025 - Resolutions of the General shareholders’ meeting
30.04.2025 - Annual information for 2024
02.05.2025 - Retail turnover in April 2025
02.06.2025 - Retail turnover in May 2025
01.07.2025 - Retail turnover in June 2025
29.07.2025 - Interim report for 6 months 2025
01.08.2025 - Retail turnover in July 2025
01.09.2025 - Retail turnover in August 2025
01.10.2025 - Retail turnover in September 2025
29.10.2025 - Interim report for 9 months 2025
03.11.2025 - Retail turnover in October 2025
01.12.2025 - Retail turnover in November 2025
Rimantas Perveneckas
„Apranga“ Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801