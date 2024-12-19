Notified and Torstar Partner to Help Canadian Businesses Expand Visibility

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for public relations and investor relations professionals, announced today an exclusive partnership with Torstar Corporation that enables businesses to expand their audience reach in Canada. Beginning in January 2025, Notified clients that select the Canada National distribution circuit on GlobeNewswire® will automatically have their news shared to a dedicated press release page on the Toronto Star and Metroland regional websites.

As Canada’s largest daily newspaper and a leading multi-platform news organization, the Star reaches 7.7 million people. Combined with Metroland’s daily and community news sites, the Torstar network connects with an impressive 10.8 million readers and holds significant influence in Ontario, the country’s economic powerhouse. This partnership gives GlobeNewswire customers access to the outlet’s expansive audience along with readers across its network.

“At Notified, our mission is to deliver reliable and factual information to global markets,” said Erik Carlson, Chief Operating Officer at Notified. “This collaboration highlights our dedication to offering clients exceptional news exposure through an extended press release distribution network.”

“We’re excited to partner with Notified to help Canadian businesses gain wider exposure through our global audience,” said Brandon Grosvenor, Chief Revenue Officer of Torstar. “The integration of Notified’s stream on our news sites is not only good for businesses looking to cast a wider net, it’s a convenient way for our readers to access and monitor additional business information and announcements in the form of vetted releases.”





About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. It starts with GlobeNewswire, which for more than 30 years has been the globally trusted press release distribution and regulatory filing service to leading organizations. From there, gain deeper audience insights with our world-class media and social monitoring tools, and elevate shareholder confidence with our award-winning investor relations solutions, so that you—the modern PR, IR and marketing pro—are well-equipped to engage, educate and excite your audience.

Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

About Torstar Corporation

Torstar is a holding company involved primarily in news and media businesses that reach 10.8 million Canadians. The Torstar group includes the Toronto Star, Canada’s largest metropolitan daily newspaper and Metroland Media Group, which has six award-winning daily newspapers in Ontario - The Hamilton Spectator, Waterloo Region Record, Niagara dailies (including St. Catharines and Welland) and The Peterborough Examiner – plus numerous community news outlets and specialty brands.

