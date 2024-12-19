Paperclip Highlights New Partners in 2024, Teases Exciting Product News for 2025

HACKENSACK, N.J., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip, an innovative leader in content management and data security, has announced five new strategic partnerships in 2024, seen major growth with its Mojo solution and is gearing up for exciting product releases in the new year. Here’s what you may have missed in 2024:

Paperclip partnered with Quik!, the financial service industry leader in forms processing, to transform the way firms approach high-volume, complex document processing while ensuring data integrity and accuracy.

Paperclip joined the PCI Security Standards Council to help secure payment data worldwide through the ongoing development and adoption of the PCI Security Standards.

Collaborating with Flying Cloud, an innovative data security platform management (DSPM) company, Paperclip launched Zero Trust Data Safe, which combines patented Flying Cloud CrowsNest data surveillance technology with Paperclip’s SAFE® searchable encryption (encryption of data-in-use) technologies.

Paperclip integrated Paperclip’s SAFE® encryption of data in use technology within Apis Productions’ newly announced innovative insurance e-application technology called OpportunityScout to keep private consumer data encrypted throughout the transactional lifecycle.

Paperclip partnered with Apeiron Gate to facilitate the secure delivery of Medical Summaries to distribution networks and insurance companies via Paperclip’s Internet eXpress service.

Paperclip has seen rapid adoption of its industry-leading Paperclip Mojo solution, which is widely utilized within the financial services community for creating efficiencies and higher accuracy related to data input and digitization operations.

Looking ahead to 2025, here’s what you can expect from the data security market, and from the team at Paperclip:

The EU DORA (Digital Operations Resilience Act) regulations take effect on January 17 th , 2025, and mandate encryption of data in all states (at rest, in transit, and in use). As 2025 progresses, it's expected that DORA will propel adoption of encryption-in-use mandates within other cybersecurity regulations in the US and globally.

“Breaches at Change Healthcare, AT&T, and LoanDepot have pointed to one obvious conclusion. We have to do more to protect consumer privacy and the data we use to run our active operations,” said Chad F. Walter, Paperclip CRO. “It’s time to require encryption of data-in-use. DORA recognizes that we must implement stronger encryption strategies on all data, including data-in-use.”

“Cybercrime is expected to cost the world over $10.5 trillion in 2025,” he added.

“Globally, that has an inflationary effect of approximately $1,235.00 per person/per year applied to the goods and services we all consume. The technology exists, now we must do more to halt the runaway cybercrime epidemic.”

2025 will bring a renewed focus on data-centric cybersecurity strategies. Cybersecurity strategy and data regulations will evolve from human and network-centric strategies to doing more to protect core data. "Human-centric and network-centric cybersecurity strategies are important as pieces of defense-in-depth. Recognizing that data is the ultimate target for threat actors, we expect a shift to a more data-centric focus in 2025." said Mike Bridges, Paperclip President and COO. "This is fueled by adoption of generative AI and its rapid consumption of data, both sensitive and non-sensitive."

Paperclip is finalizing a project that will add 250+ new Paperclip SAFE clients in Q2 2025.

Driven by client demand, Paperclip will be rolling out our own secure electronic signature solution, SIGN, in Q1.

Paperclip’s innovative approach to disrupting traditional archive data encryption, SAFE Archives™, will be available to the public later in Q1 2025.

“The market has asked for an archive solution that meets the way data is leveraged today, and Paperclip listened,” Walter said. “With SAFE Archives, archived data will be fully encrypted and still accessible to support e-discovery, audit, and resiliency requirements.”

Paperclip has new strategic partnerships and collaborations that will be announced throughout the coming year. Paperclip continues to innovate and bring new technologies to their clients and the market. For more Paperclip news, visit paperclip.com/press.

About Paperclip, Inc.

Paperclip is a proven technology partner that continues to revolutionize content and document management, and data security for Fortune 1,000 companies worldwide. Every second of every day, our innovative solutions are securely processing, transcribing, storing, and communicating sensitive content across the internet. Maximizing efficiency to save millions annually, while maintaining absolute security and compliance. For more information, visit paperclip.com.

CONTACT

Megan Brandow, Director of Marketing

Paperclip, Inc.

(585) 727-0983

mbrandow@paperclip.com