Baltic Horizon Fund financial calendar for 2025

 | Source: Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital

Baltic Horizon Fund intends to disclose financial results and arrange the general meeting of investors according to the following schedule in 2025:

Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2024                  17 February 2025
Audited annual report for 2024                                                     31 March 2025
Audited annual report for 2024 of the management company Northern Horizon Capital AS    24 April 2025
Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2025                      8 May 2025
Annual General Meeting of investors                                       2 June 2025
Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2025                      7 August 2025
Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2025                      7 November 2025
Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2025                   17 February 2026


For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com
www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. 

