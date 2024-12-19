Roger Williams University Receives $750,000 Gift from Hassenfeld Family Foundation to Strengthen Law School's Impact and Reputation

Bristol, Rhode Island, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger Williams University School of Law (RWU Law) is proud to announce a $750,000 gift from the Hassenfeld Family Foundation to fund the university’s initiative to expand awareness of the law school’s mission and public service work in Rhode Island and the greater Northeast region.

The Hassenfeld Family Foundation’s generous gift allows RWU Law to implement a comprehensive three-year marketing and communications plan, positioning the school as a recognized leader in legal education and pro bono services for under-served communities. The initiative will strengthen RWU Law’s brand recognition and shine a spotlight on its unique commitment to ethical lawyering, social justice, and public impact, attracting strong students and talented faculty to join the university community.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Hassenfeld Foundation for this transformative gift,” said Gregory W. Bowman, Dean of RWU Law. “Their vision and support will be instrumental as we tell our story on a larger stage and demonstrate how we are training changemakers and leaders that will make a difference in Rhode Island and across the U.S.”

“The Hassenfeld Family Foundation is thrilled to support the Roger Williams University School of Law’s powerful mission of legal education and public service,” said Alan Hassenfeld, Chairman of Hassenfeld Family Initiatives. “We believe in the school’s commitment to preparing changemakers who will champion justice and uphold the highest standards of ethical lawyering. This partnership is an investment not only in the School of Law but also in the future of our communities and the enduring values of equity and service.”

This initiative comes at a pivotal moment in RWU Law’s history, as the school enters its fourth decade of existence and claims its position as a national leader in racial justice legal education. The law school was among the first to create a required course examining the role of race in the law, recently launched the RWU Institute for Race and the Law, and continues to provide its nationally recognized Integrating Doctrine and Diversity training program for law school faculty and staff across the U.S.

“We are honored that the Hassenfeld Family Foundation shares our vision for RWU Law as a leader in legal education and public service,” said Ioannis Miaoulis, President of Roger Williams University. “This gift will have a profound impact on our ability to build new partnerships and drive positive change in our communities.”

With this gift, the Hassenfeld Family Foundation joins RWU Law in its mission to build a pipeline of dedicated, ethical lawyers and public servants who will make a difference in Rhode Island and beyond. This investment will enhance RWU Law’s reputation and ensure that its work in public service, policy, and pro bono initiatives receives the recognition it deserves.