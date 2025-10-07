ROGER WILLIAMS UNIVERSITY APPOINTS THREE NEW TRUSTEES TO BOARD

BRISTOL, R.I., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger Williams University is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its Board of Trustees – Todd R. Daviau ’86 (Cedar Hill, Texas), Domenic R. Grieco ’99 (Lincoln, R.I.), and Walter J. Ramos ’83 (Boston, Mass.) – who bring senior leadership experience spanning pharmaceuticals, financial technology and operations, automotive retail, and nonprofit healthcare.

“Each of these accomplished leaders has a record of building mission-driven organizations and strengthening the communities they serve. Several of them are distinguished alumni of Roger Williams University with a deep commitment to engaging with our university efforts, and we are honored to welcome them to the RWU Board of Trustees to help guide the university’s next chapter,” said Ioannis N. Miaoulis, President of RWU.

The new members begin serving on the RWU Board of Trustees, as of Oct. 10, 2025.

Daviau serves as Chief Operating Officer of Ascendia Pharmaceutical Solutions, a North Brunswick, N.J., company delivering formulations, analysis, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical companies, and is a board member of Pharma Nobis LLC. He co-founded and served as former President & CEO of CoreRx, a leading pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing company, and previously directed the Analytical and Pre-Formulation Laboratory at MDS Pharma Services in Tampa, Fla., managing a team of scientists across stability, formulation, and manufacturing projects. Earlier in his career, Daviau was part of the strategic analytical team at Nova Pharmaceuticals/Guilford Pharmaceuticals, contributing to several NDA programs, including the development of Gliadel®. He earned a B.S. in Chemistry and Marine Biology from Roger Williams University and an M.B.A. from Florida Institute of Technology. He is also helping develop an advisory group for RWU’s Blue Solutions Institute.

Grieco graduated from Roger Williams University in 1999 with a degree in Business Administration. In 1995, he and his two brothers, Michael and Robert (RWU Class of 2003), launched the Grieco Automotive Group – originally known as Metro Motor Group – as first-generation franchise dealers. Over the past two decades, he and his brothers have played an instrumental role in the growth of the Grieco Automotive Group. Today, the organization operates 16 dealerships across California, Florida, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, with annual sales exceeding 32,000 vehicles. Many of these franchises have earned prestigious manufacturer awards, including accolades for customer satisfaction and multiple President’s Awards. Grieco also owns and operates DRG Realty and MDR Realty, which manage real estate holdings in multiple states across the country. A dedicated philanthropist, he and the Grieco family are strong supporters of local charities and organizations, including RWU. Since 2022, Grieco has served as a valued member of the President’s Board of Advisors, where he provides strategic guidance to President Ioannis Miaoulis. He also works closely with Gabelli School of Business Dean Diya Das as the Board of Advisors liaison to the GSB Advisory Council.

Ramos is President and CEO of Rogerson Communities, a nonprofit that provides housing and adult day health care facilities serving more than 2,000 elders across Massachusetts. Since joining Rogerson in 2018, he has advanced mission-driven growth and overseen Briarwood Continuing Care Retirement Community in Worcester joining the network, the opening of Fairing Way Phase II in Weymouth, and a partnership with Daggett-Crandall-Newcomb Home in Norton. Previously, Ramos served as President of Carney Hospital, where he managed a $128 million operating budget and led a major turnaround; President and CEO of DotHouse Health; Vice President of Operations at the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association; chief administrator at the Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan; and Director of Administration at the Boston Public Health Commission. His public service includes roles with the New Bedford Housing Authority, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, and the administrations of Gov. Michael Dukakis and U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy. Ramos serves as Treasurer of the national board of LeadingAge and as Board Chair of LeadingAge Massachusetts. He holds a B.A. in Political Science and Law from Roger Williams University, a J.D. from Suffolk University School of Law, and is a graduate of the Massachusetts Health Leadership College.

With these appointments, RWU continues to expand the Board of Trustees’ breadth of expertise to advance the university’s strategic priorities, community partnerships, and student success.

