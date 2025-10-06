Roger Williams University Announces New Shawmut Scholars Cohort, Advancing Partnership that Builds the Next Generation of Construction Leaders

BRISTOL, R.I., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four incoming Roger Williams University (RWU) students have been selected for the prestigious Shawmut Scholars program, a partnership between RWU and Shawmut Design and Construction that offers full-tuition scholarships and guaranteed paid internships and mentorship from industry professionals for Construction Management students, or Architecture or Business students who commit to a Construction Management minor. The comprehensive program ensures students graduate not only with degrees, but also with four years of practical, hands-on construction experience and professional networks that typically take years to develop in the field.

“At Roger Williams, we’re committed to delivering a dynamic education that launches real careers,” said Ioannis N. Miaoulis, President of Roger Williams University. “Our partnership with Shawmut gives students unparalleled access to the profession – mentorship from industry leaders, hands-on experience on active job sites, and the confidence to lead. We are proud to welcome this new class of Shawmut Scholars and excited to see the impact they will make on the designed and built environments.”

The Shawmut Scholars program continues with this new round of scholarships following the success of the previous scholar cohort, which graduated from RWU in May. Two alumni entered into professional careers with Shawmut’s Providence and Boston offices, while another relocated to pursue other opportunities.

“We are proud to launch the second cohort of Shawmut Scholars with our partners at Roger Williams University. This marks the start of a meaningful four-year journey where Shawmut team members will serve as mentors and champions – helping Scholars explore careers in construction, gain real-world experience, and build lasting relationships,” said Michelle LaFleur, Chief Human Resources Officer at Shawmut Design and Construction. “We couldn’t have a better partner in developing the next generation of talented professionals than Roger Williams, with its outstanding and nationally ranked programs in construction management and engineering. Together, we are committed to building a broader talent pipeline into the industry, and we’re excited to support these Scholars as they shape their future.”

The Shawmut Scholars program, launched in 2021, addresses a critical industry need: skilled construction leaders with substantial hands-on experience. Shawmut Scholars don't just sit in classrooms—they rotate through active construction sites, shadow project managers, learn safety protocols firsthand, and work on budgets and schedules.

This year’s scholars come from across New England and New York:



Kat Almeida, a Construction Management major from East Providence, R.I., believes her time in the program will help her focus on community development. “I'm drawn to construction management because of the chance to contribute to where I live,” Almeida said.

Emma Jackson, a Construction Management major from Naugatuck, Conn., has been building things since childhood. “One of the main things that excites me about being in the Shawmut Scholars program is the opportunities to work with mentors and people who are in the industry to further my knowledge and experience,” Jackson said.

Andie Moreira, an Architecture major and Construction Management minor from Concord, N.H., has always been fascinated by buildings and is excited about the community both RWU and the Shawmut program will help her create. “I’ll get the proper resources I need to complete my schoolwork,” said Moreira, “especially since all of the Shawmut members are always open to answering any questions.”

Ary Ponce, an Architecture major and Construction Management minor from Centereach, N.Y., believes college needs to go beyond the classroom, and that this program will give him that opportunity. “Being able to place that creativity into a functional environment is what interested me the most about architecture,” Ponce said.

For students in RWU’s School of Engineering, Computing, and Construction Management, the Cummings School of Architecture, and the Mario J. Gabelli School of Business, the Shawmut Scholars partnership represents something rare in higher education: a guarantee that classroom learning connects to career success.

The Shawmut Scholars program, which provides full tuition for four years, internships, mentorship, professional networking with Shawmut professionals, is another example of how RWU delivers real-world experience that prepares students for successful careers after graduation.

For more information about the Shawmut Scholars program at RWU, visit:

https://rwu.edu/undergraduate/admission-aid/financial-aid/types-aid/new-student-awards-and-endowed-scholarships/shawmut-scholars

Media Contacts:

Kelly Brinza

Roger Williams University

kbrinza@rwu.edu

Jack Whelan

Shawmut Design and Construction

jwhelan@mercuryllc.com

About RWU: Roger Williams University is a comprehensive university with a liberal arts core and professional programs, focused on marine science, law and society, and the designed and built environments, paired with a breadth of humanities and business programs. With campuses on the coast of Bristol and in the state capital of Providence, Rhode Island, our eight schools of study provide real-world learning experiences dedicated to social and environmental justice, small class sizes, and direct access to faculty and staff. Our students create powerful combinations of degrees, credentials, research, and internship opportunities. Named No. 35 Best Regional University in the North by U.S. News & World Report, among the 2025 Best Law Schools by the Princeton Review, and No. 1 for Best Online Colleges in R.I. for RWU’s Extension School by Forbes, our students graduate with a unique skill set and the passion to make an impact in their careers, becoming the changemakers and leaders our world needs next.

About Shawmut Design and Construction:

Shawmut Design and Construction is a $2 billion national construction management firm with a reputation for completing extremely complex and logistically challenging projects. As a 100% employee-owned company, Shawmut has created a culture of ownership, proactive solution-making, and forward-thinking. Over 80 percent of its business comes from repeat clients, with a strong focus on building lasting partnerships. Shawmut has 15 offices, including Boston, Providence, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.shawmut.com.

