ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

This announcement includes information required under UKLR 6.4.6R of the UK Listing Rules.

The Board of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Ben Larkin and Lord O’Shaughnessy, (the “Directors”) have been appointed to the Board as non-executive directors with effect from 19 December 2024. The Directors were on the board of Albion Development VCT PLC (which earlier today was placed into members’ voluntary liquidation following its merger with the Company).

As well as joining the Board, each of the Directors will serve on the Company's Audit & Risk, Remuneration and the Nomination Committees.

Ben is a partner at an international law firm, Jones Day. He heads up the business reorganisation practice across Europe. He has extensive experience in transactions in the Private Equity and Structured Finance arenas and has spent the majority of his career advising public and private boards on aspects of corporate governance and has particular expertise in the infrastructure and real estate sectors. Prior to joining Jones Day, he led the business recovery and reconstruction division of Berwin Leighton Paisner LLP for 14 years. He was previously Chairman of Albion Development VCT PLC (before its merger with the Company). Ben has become Chairman of the Company and the Nomination Committee, effective as of today’s date. There are no further disclosures required to be made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.8R of the UK Listing Rules in relation to Ben's appointment.

Lord O’Shaughnessy has operated at the highest levels across UK Government, including as a Parliamentary Under Secretary in the Department for Health & Social Care with key policy responsibilities including life sciences; medicines pricing and regulation; preparing the health and social care sectors for Brexit; and, data, digital and technology, including cyber security. He was created a life peer in 2015 taking the title Baron O’Shaughnessy, of Maidenhead in the Royal County of Berkshire, and previously served as Director of Policy in No.10 Downing Street. Currently, he is a non-executive director of Newmarket Strategy Holdings Limited. He was previously a non-executive director of Albion Development VCT PLC Board (before its merger with the Company). There are no further disclosures required to be made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.8R of the UK Listing Rules in relation to Lord O’Shaughnessy appointment.

The Board welcomes the new Directors and looks forward to working closely with them over the coming years.

Separately Patrick Reeve has retired from the Board, effective from today’s date. The Board would like to thank him for his hard work, diligence and commitment during his tenure.

19 December 2024

