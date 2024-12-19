Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Benjamin Larkin has been appointed to the Board effective today. He already held 61,293 ordinary shares in Albion Enterprise VCT PLC in addition to the below transaction.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Benjamin Larkin 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB00B1G3LR35 b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares resulting from merger of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC and Albion Development VCT PLC c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £1.1700 476,563 £557,578.71 d)







Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A - single transaction







e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange





1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Lord O’Shaughnessy 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB00B1G3LR35 b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares resulting from merger of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC and Albion Development VCT PLC c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £1.1700 29,448 £34,454.16 d)











Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A - single transaction







e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange





1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Christopher Burrows 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB00B1G3LR35 b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares resulting from merger of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC and Albion Development VCT PLC c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £1.1700 71,245 £83,356.65 d)











Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A - single transaction







e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange





1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Clare Burrows 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PCA to Director Christopher Burrows b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB00B1G3LR35 b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares resulting from merger of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC and Albion Development VCT PLC c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £1.1700 10,798 £12,633.66 d)











Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A - single transaction







e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange





1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Pippa Latham 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB00B1G3LR35 b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares resulting from merger of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC and Albion Development VCT PLC c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £1.1700 2,927 £3,424.59 d)











Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A - single transaction







e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary

Date of notification

19 December 2024