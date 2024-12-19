2X Acquires Intelligent Demand, Strengthening Marketing-as-a-Service Leadership to Create the Ultimate Growth Partner for B2B Leaders

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2X, the leader in Marketing-as-a-Service (MaaS), has acquired Intelligent Demand (ID), an expert B2B growth strategy and execution firm. By uniting Intelligent Demand’s expertise in high-impact growth strategies with 2X’s unmatched efficiency in scalable execution, this partnership enables B2B leaders to achieve more with less, accelerating growth in today’s resource-constrained environment.

“B2B leaders have long faced an impossible choice: innovate their go-to-market strategies to stay competitive or cut costs to align with shrinking budgets. Even when they choose to innovate, they invest heavily in the expertise, data, and technology needed to execute, often underfunding the programs needed to create growth. With 2X and Intelligent Demand, they no longer have to choose. We deliver the only solution that combines transformative growth with optimized resources, helping leaders achieve what was previously out of reach. I’m thrilled to join forces with Dom and the 2X team to help our customers grow more effectively and efficiently, with less stress,” said John Common, CEO of Intelligent Demand.

“This acquisition is a pivotal step forward in our mission to transform how B2B organizations scale marketing with less operational burden,” said Dom Colasante, CEO of 2X. “By combining Intelligent Demand’s proven expertise in high-impact growth strategies with 2X’s scalable execution model, we are offering a better alternative to traditional approaches. Together, we help our clients scale their impact—not their costs—while creating new opportunities for growth.”

This acquisition enhances 2X’s leadership in Marketing-as-a-Service by uniting cost-efficient execution with strategic growth expertise. 2X clients gain access to Intelligent Demand’s best-in-class capabilities in GTM strategy, integrated growth plays such as ABX and partner programs, paid media management, revenue operations (RevOps), creative messaging and strategy, and onshore U.S. delivery, while Intelligent Demand clients benefit from 2X’s scalable, subscription-based offshore model, enabling efficient growth and optimized budgets. Together, 2X and Intelligent Demand create a force multiplier effect, empowering marketing leaders to execute high-impact strategies that deliver measurable results without increasing budgets. Clients also gain access to Intelligent Demand’s expert certified architects for an enhanced ecosystem of technology partnerships, including Oracle Marketing Cloud, Salesforce, and Adobe, which complement 2X’s existing partnerships.

John Common will remain with the firm, overseeing ID operations and the integration with 2X. He will ultimately join the 2X management team to expand service capabilities and deepen the value that 2X and ID bring to clients.

“We believe Marketing-as-a-Service is evolving into next-generation subscription-based solutions to deliver Growth-as-a-Service,” said Jack Berney, 2X Board Member and Principal at 2X’s investment partner, Recognize. “We are proud to support 2X’s continued growth and innovation, including M&A opportunities that accelerate its roadmap for helping clients achieve scalable growth with unmatched efficiency.”

With a global network of over 1,000 team members and the backing of private-equity firm Recognize, 2X is the leading provider of Marketing-as-a-Service. The acquisition of Intelligent Demand enhances 2X’s ability to deliver transformative growth strategies and unmatched execution efficiency. Together, 2X and Intelligent Demand are shaping the future of how B2B leaders scale their impact, setting a new standard for growth and innovation in the industry.

About 2X

2X is a leading B2B marketing-as-a-service (MaaS) firm that helps marketing leaders achieve greater impact while lowering costs through its unique managed services delivery model. 2X provides best-in-class marketing operations (MOps) and MarTech management, campaign build and optimization, content and creative production, and strategy consulting services. 2X is a services partner of 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe Marketo Engage, HubSpot, Bombora, Drift, WordPress, Google, Meta, and many other leading revenue platforms. With more than 1,000 team members globally, 2X is backed by private-equity firm Recognize. 2X has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US by Inc. and the Financial Times. For more information, visit www.2X.marketing or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Intelligent Demand

Intelligent Demand is a premier B2B growth services agency that specializes in helping B2B companies elevate and transform their revenue growth strategies. Intelligent Demand solves complex growth problems by helping companies install a smarter growth playbook. Intelligent Demand is a services partner of Marketo, Salesforce, Hubspot, Oracle Marketing Cloud, Demandbase, 6Sense, Intensify, Sendoso, LeanData, and many other leading revenue platforms. CMOs, CROs, CEOs, and their teams trust Intelligent Demand to help them move from siloed heroics to integrated growth. For more information, visit www.intelligentdemand.com.

About Recognize

Recognize is a technology investment platform exclusively focused on the technology services industry. The firm provides operational expertise, industry insights, and strategic capital to innovative companies. Recognize is led by industry veterans Frank D’Souza, Raj Mehta, Charles Phillips, and David Wasserman. To learn more, visit www.recognize.com.