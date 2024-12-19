Carriage Services Ranked #33 on Forbes’ Most Successful Small Companies for 2025

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) (“Carriage” or the “Company”) Carriage Services is proud to announce its recognition as #33 on Forbes’ prestigious list of Most Successful Small Companies for 2025. This distinction highlights the Company’s continued growth, commitment to innovation, and unwavering dedication to serving families with compassion and care.

Being ranked among the top small companies in the nation reflects the collective contributions of Carriage’s remarkable team members, who each embody the Company’s purpose of creating premier experiences through innovation, empowered partnership, and elevated service.

Carlos Quezada, CEO of Carriage, shared his thoughts on the achievement: “To be ranked #33 on Forbes’ Most Successful Small Companies list is an extraordinary honor that underscores the passion and commitment of our team. At Carriage, we believe our success stems from the incredible people who dedicate themselves daily to serving families and supporting one another. This recognition is a tribute to their hard work, their drive for excellence, and their belief in our purpose. Together, we’ve built something truly special, and we are just getting started.”

This milestone reflects Carriage’s ongoing efforts to redefine the funeral and cemetery profession by combining tradition with forward-thinking innovation. The recognition from Forbes serves as a reminder of the Company’s mission to positively impact every community it serves while remaining focused on empowering its people and partners. Each year, Forbes selects its Most Successful Small Companies based on a rigorous analysis of performance metrics, including revenue growth, profitability, and innovation, as well as qualitative factors such as leadership, impact, and culture. The companies that earn a spot on this exclusive list represent the best of American business, demonstrating an ability to excel in competitive markets while maintaining a strong focus on purpose and people.

About Carriage Services, Inc

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States and operates 162 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.