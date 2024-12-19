Epitopea and Genevant Sciences Announce Collaboration Agreement

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and MONTREAL and VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BASEL, Switzerland, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epitopea, a transatlantic cancer immunotherapeutics company developing accessible off-the-shelf RNA-based immunotherapies, and Genevant Sciences, a leading nucleic acid delivery company with world-class platforms and a robust and expansive lipid nanoparticle (LNP) patent portfolio, today announced that they have entered into a collaboration and nonexclusive license agreement to develop novel mRNA-LNP immunotherapies targeting Epitopea’s proprietary aberrantly-expressed tumor specific antigens (aeTSAs), called CryptigensTM, for an undisclosed oncology indication.

“At Epitopea we continue to accelerate our near-term clinical development plans for our next generation, tumor selective, off-the-shelf, RNA-based immunotherapies that we believe have the potential to extend the durability of clinical responses in patients. Access to world-class LNP delivery technology in support of our vision is critical. Genevant is a longstanding leader in the LNP space, and we are excited about the translational path forward,” said Alan Rigby, Chief Executive Officer of Epitopea.

“Our clinically validated LNP technology and decades of experience in the space make us a partner of choice for innovative RNA-based immunotherapy companies,” said James Heyes, Chief Scientific Officer of Genevant Sciences. “We are delighted to be collaborating with the Epitopea team and supporting its mission to extend the durability of clinical response in cancer patients.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Genevant granted to Epitopea a nonexclusive worldwide license to certain Genevant LNP technology to develop RNA-based immunotherapies targeting Epitopea’s Cryptigen™ TSAs in an undisclosed oncology indication. Genevant is eligible to receive up to $123.5 million in upfront and contingent milestone payments per product and tiered royalties ranging from the mid to high single digits on future product sales.

About Epitopea

Epitopea is a transatlantic cancer immunotherapeutics company developing accessible off-the-shelf RNA-based immunotherapies for use in hard-to-treat cancers by targeting a new class of untapped tumor-specific antigens, which are known as Cryptigen™ TSAs, that are broadly shared across multiple patients with the same tumor type.

Epitopea has created an extensive library of novel Cryptigen™ TSAs, discovered by its proprietary CryptoMap™ platform that leverages immunopeptidomics, genomics, and a bioinformatics pipeline, allowing the identification of aberrantly expressed, tumor-specific antigens (aeTSAs) that are hidden within cancer’s ’junk’ DNA. These hidden Cryptigen™ TSAs were first discovered through research led by Drs. Claude Perreault and Pierre Thibault at the Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer at the Université de Montréal.

Epitopea is backed by leading life science investors including Advent Life Sciences, CTI Life Sciences, Cambridge Innovation Capital, Le Fonds de Solidarité FTQ, Investissement Québec, adMare BioInnovations, Jonathan Milner, the Harrington Discovery Institute, IRICoR and Novateur Ventures. Epitopea was founded in 2021 and consists of sister companies based in Cambridge, UK and in Montreal, Canada. For additional information, please visit www.epitopea.com and follow Epitopea on LinkedIn.

About Genevant Sciences

Genevant Sciences is a leading nucleic acid delivery company with world-class platforms, a robust and expansive lipid nanoparticle (LNP) patent portfolio, and decades of experience and expertise in nucleic acid drug delivery and development. Genevant’s scientists have pioneered LNP delivery of nucleic acids for over 20 years, and Genevant’s LNP platform, which has been studied across more than a dozen discrete product candidates and is the delivery technology behind the first and only approved systemic RNA-LNP product (patisiran), enables a wide array of RNA-based applications, including vaccines, therapeutic protein production, and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.genevant.com.