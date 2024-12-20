Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market to Expand at a Rate of 6.8% from 2025 to 2034 and Touch USD 1,058.94 million by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The market for laparoscopic retrieval bags is poised to register a steady CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2034. The laparoscopic retrieval bag market size was valued at USD 508.33 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 1,058.94 million by 2034.

Market Introduction

Laparoscopic retrieval bags are disposable devices used during minimally invasive surgeries, such as laparoscopic gynecologic surgeries. These bags are used to remove and collect tissue samples, such as calculi, tissue, or organs, from the patient’s body. These bags are placed through a small incision on the patient's body. After placing, the laparoscopic retrieval bags are opened to collect the specimen. Then, they are closed and removed through the same incision. The use of laparoscopic retrieval bags enables healthcare professionals to reduce the risk of infection and contamination by isolating the specimen from the surrounding tissues and fluids.

Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2024 USD 508.33 million Market Size Value in 2025 USD 546.81 million Revenue Forecast by 2034 USD 1,058.94 million CAGR 6.8% Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020–2034 Forecast Period 2025–2034

Leading Market Players

The laparoscopic retrieval bag market has the presence of both established players and new entrants. These market participants are focusing on R&D and other strategic developments to expand their product offerings and improve their global reach. A few of the market key players are:

Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

Stryker Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

ConMed Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Cook Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of SILS: Single-incision laparoscopic surgery (SILS), which involves a single entry point, is gaining increased traction as it results in fewer scars and potentially faster recovery times as compared to other traditional methods. The increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries such as SILS in laparoscopic retrieval is driving the laparoscopic retrieval bag market growth.

Advancements in Retrieval Device Technology: The top market participants are focusing on the development of safer and more efficient retrieval devices to improve the precision and accuracy of laparoscopic procedures. The advancements are having a favorable impact on driving the demand for laparoscopic retrieval bags.

Opportunities:

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Chronic conditions such as colorectal cancer and gallstones often require surgical intervention. The rising prevalence of these chronic diseases is driving the need for advanced laparoscopic retrieval devices, impacting the market favorably.

Regional Overview

By region, the laparoscopic retrieval bag market research report offers market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America holds the largest market share in 2024, owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of minimally invasive surgeries, and the presence of key market players in the region. In addition, growing awareness of the benefits of laparoscopic procedures and favorable reimbursement policies are contributing to the regional market expansion.

The Asia Pacific laparoscopic retrieval bag market is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques are fueling the market growth in the region.





Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market Segmentation

By Bag Type Outlook

Detachable Bags Endo Bag MemoBag Others

Nondetachable Bags ReliaCatch Endo Catch ENDOPOUCH RETRIEVER Specimen Bag Anchor line Inzii Others



By Technique Outlook

Manual Opening

Automatic Opening

By Surgeries Outlook

Bariatric Surgery

Urological Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

General Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Other Surgeries

By End Use Outlook

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



