Comscore Expands Long-Term Local Currency Partnership with Gray Media to Include Advanced Audience Measurement in Multi-Year Agreement

RESTON, Va., Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Gray Media, one of the largest TV station groups in the United States, in a multi-year agreement. Comscore will continue as a key local measurement currency provider for Gray Media and provide additional advanced demographics as well as more precise audience insights across screens. This enhanced partnership demonstrates Comscore’s commitment to delivering innovative, audience-centric solutions that help broadcasters like Gray and their advertisers drive revenue growth and optimize campaign performance.

“We appreciate Comscore’s continued advancements in audience measurement and are pleased to roll out these solutions across more of our stations,” said Matt Jaquint, Senior Managing Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer, Gray Media.

The renewed agreement marks a key milestone as Gray Media prepares to adopt Comscore’s cross-platform measurement solution, Comscore Campaign Ratings (CCR), starting in 2025. CCR will enable Gray to deliver comprehensive cross-platform insights with in-flight monitoring, ensuring advertisers achieve maximum campaign efficiency.

Additionally, Gray Media has added more TV stations, including broadcast regional sports networks, for measurement by Comscore. It will now also leverage Comscore’s Advanced Audience solutions, including County, Automotive, Political data, and Plan Metrix, which enables marketers to plan against very specific audiences based on behavior. These capabilities will provide Gray’s advertisers with precise insights and de-duplicated measurement across screens for key metrics such as reach, frequency, incrementality, and co-viewing.

“This expanded partnership represents a significant step forward in the measurement space as we continue to work alongside Gray Media to provide data-driven insights that fuel their continued growth and success,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Chief Commercial Officer at Comscore. “We take pride in Gray’s confidence in our advanced cross platform audience measurement solutions and are pleased to expand this important relationship.”

About Gray

Gray Media, or Gray, is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, formally known as Gray Television, Inc. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 43 markets totaling nearly 1.5 million Hispanic TV Households. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multi screen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, please visit www.comscore.com

Media Contacts:

Marie Scoutas

Comscore

press@comscore.com