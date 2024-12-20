Workforce Management Market Growth Driven by Digital Transformation and Rising Labor Force Participation | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workforce Management Market Size Analysis:

“The Workforce Management Market was valued at USD 8.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 19.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2024 to 2032.”

Rising Labor Force Participation and Digital Transformation Drive Growth in the Workforce Management Market

The workforce management market has grown significantly due to the increasing need for operational efficiency and optimized labor costs. As businesses transition to automation and digital transformation, the demand for effective WFM solutions has risen to meet these changes. Governments globally are pushing for improved labor operations to enhance productivity, labor planning, and business outcomes.

For instance, the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2023 reported record-high labor force participation, driving businesses to adopt WFM technologies that manage a larger, more agile workforce.

The International Labour Organization predicts continued growth in global employment, increasing pressure on companies to manage a larger workforce. Additionally, the rise of remote and hybrid work environments, along with stricter compliance regulations, further drives the need for sophisticated WFM solutions. These factors are fueling market growth, and helping businesses address labor costs and productivity.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

ADP (Workforce Now, ADP Vantage HCM)

Kronos (now UKG) (UKG Pro, UKG Dimensions)

Ceridian (Dayforce HCM, Dayforce Workforce Management)

Workday (Workday HCM, Workday Scheduling)

SAP SuccessFactors (SuccessFactors Workforce Analytics, SuccessFactors Employee Central)

Oracle (Oracle Cloud HCM, Oracle Time and Labor)

Ultimate Software (now UKG) (UltiPro, UKG Ready)

Zenefits (Zenefits HR Software, Zenefits Payroll)

Cornerstone OnDemand (Cornerstone Learning, Cornerstone Performance)

Replicon (Replicon Time Tracking, Replicon Project Time Tracking)

Workforce Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.5 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 19.4 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.6% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Cloud-based workforce management software offers flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency, driving adoption especially among SMEs. This shift reduces the need for extensive infrastructure and offers easy access to data.



• AI and automation are enhancing workforce management by optimizing scheduling, task allocation, and performance tracking.



• Stricter labour laws and industry regulations are pushing businesses to adopt workforce management solutions. These tools help track working hours, overtime, and employee benefits to maintain compliance

By Solution , Time & Attendance Management Drives The Market Growth

The Time & Attendance Management segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 34% in 2023, driven by the need for businesses to accurately track employee hours and comply with labor regulations.

The U.S. Department of Labor highlights that labor law violations, such as incorrect overtime recording, cost businesses billions annually. As remote and hybrid work models rise, organizations require advanced systems to monitor both in-office and virtual workforce activities.

By Deployment, On-premise Solutions Dominate Workforce Management Market

The On-Premise segment led the workforce management market with a 51% revenue share in 2023, driven by growing concerns over data security and privacy. On-premise solutions offer businesses greater control over their systems and data, which is crucial for sectors like healthcare, government, and finance that handle sensitive employee information.

According to the NIST 2023 cybersecurity framework, on-premise systems with strong security measures are prioritized to prevent data breaches, particularly by large enterprises and government agencies.

By Application, BFSI Segment Drives 21% of Workforce Management Market Growth Amid Job Surge and Digital Banking Expansion

In 2023, the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 21%, driving growth in the workforce management market. As financial institutions, including banks, insurance companies, and investment firms, expand their workforce to meet the demands of digital banking and complex financial products, the need for integrated workforce management solutions has increased. These tools help optimize labor scheduling, boost productivity, and ensure compliance with financial regulations. The U.S. Federal Reserve reported 2023 that the financial sector added over 1.5 million jobs this decade, further fueling the demand for advanced workforce management solutions.

Workforce Management Market Segmentation:

By Solution

Workforce Scheduling

Time & Attendance Management

Embedded Analytics

Absence Management

Others

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Application

Academia

Automotive & Manufacturing

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Others





Europe Leads the Workforce Management Market in 2023, While APAC Experiences Fastest Growth

In 2023, Europe held the largest share of 31% in the workforce management market driven by strong infrastructure and a regulated labor environment. The EU's employment rate reached 74.4%, particularly in manufacturing, healthcare, and retail sectors, where the demand for workforce solutions is high. The region’s focus on labor laws like GDPR and the presence of companies such as ADP, SAP, and Kronos have further boosted market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is growing at the fastest CAGR from 2024-2032, fueled by digitalization, automation, and a large, diverse workforce. Countries like China, India, and Japan increasingly adopt advanced workforce management tools. With formal sector employment projected to grow by 6% annually, cloud solutions and government support for digital transformation are key drivers of market expansion in the region.

Key Developments in the Workforce Management Market

On October 15, 2024, ADP announced its acquisition of WorkForce Software , a leader in workforce management solutions.

, a leader in workforce management solutions. On December 11, 2024, Workday unveiled new AI-powered capabilities for its Peakon Employee Voice platform.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Workforce Management Market Segmentation, By Solution

8. Workforce Management Market Segmentation, By Organization Size

9. Workforce Management Market Segmentation, By Deployment

10. Workforce Management Market Segmentation, By Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

