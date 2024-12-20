INVL Baltic Real Estate will buy-back its own shares

INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – the Company) finished the share buy-back. The Company will purchase 61,721 shares for the total amount of EUR 166,646.70 (without brokerage fees).

The Company could purchase up to 100,000 shares. During the share buy-back 61,721 units of shares were tendered. Final share purchase price, which was determined on the basis of the Dutch auction – EUR 2.70 per share.

Share purchase procedure started from 16 December 2024 and was implemented through the market of official tender offers of NASDAQ Vilnius stock exchange until 20 December 2024.

The acquired shares will be settled on 27 December 2024.

The real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate bought back 61,721 of its own shares via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange according to Dutch auction principles, paying the established maximum price per share (EUR 2.70).

“The purpose of repurchasing shares is to reduce the company’s share capital by cancelling the shares acquired. For the company’s shareholders, it was an opportunity to sell some or all their shares. Given the smaller number of shares outstanding after a buyback, the value of the remaining shares increases,” says Vytautas Bakšinskas, the real estate fund manager at INVL Asset Management, which manages INVL Baltic Real Estate.

The share buyback took place 16-20 December. INVL Baltic Real Estate had authorisation to acquire up to 100,000 shares (1.2% of its authorized capital). To purchase the shares, a sum of EUR 270,000 was allocated from an unused EUR 2.4 million reserve for own-share acquisitions.

The decision to begin a buyback of INVL Baltic Real Estate was made by the management company INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics. The shareholders of INVL Baltic Real Estate authorized the company to purchase its own shares in late April 2024.

Under Dutch auction rules, all shares are purchased at the uniform lowest price set by the exchange’s algorithm.

At present, INVL Baltic Real Estate has bought back 107,480 of its own shares (1.3% of its authorized capital).

About INVL Baltic Real Estate

INVL Baltic Real Estate owns real estate in Vilnius and Riga: office buildings in the Old Town of the Lithuanian capital on Vilniaus Street and in Šiaurės Miestelis, the Pramogų bankas in the centre of Vilnius, and the 52-ha Dommo Logistics and Industrial Park by the juncture of highway A8 and the A5 Riga bypass road. The company’s properties had occupancies of 85 % to 100 % at the end of September 2024.

INVL Baltic Real Estate currently owns properties with a total area of 19,300 sq. m., the value of the real estate at the end of September 2024 was EUR 45.59 million.

Since its launch as a collective investment undertaking (on 22 December 2016), INVL Baltic Real Estate has been one of the Baltic real estate funds open to retail investors with the highest stable returns. The INVL Baltic Real Estate operates as a closed-ended investment company which is managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics. INVL Baltic Real Estate will operate as a closed-end investment company until 2046, with extension possible for a further 20 years.

About INVL Asset Management

INVL Asset Management is the leading Baltic alternative asset manager. We strive to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors while positively impacting our region's economic development.

We are part of the Invalda INVL group with a track record spanning over 30 years. Our group manages or have under supervision more than EUR 1.6 billion of assets across multiple asset classes including private equity, forests and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate as well as private debt. Our scope of activities also includes family office services in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, management of pension funds in Latvia, and investments in global third-party funds. Further information www.invl.com/en/.

