The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Brazilian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including credit transfer, cash, card, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2020-24e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2024e-24f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report allows banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.



The 'Brazil Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2028' report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Brazilian cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the Brazilian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including credit transfer, cash, card, direct debits, and cheques . It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Brazilian cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the Brazilian cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights

Companies are making it easier and more convenient for merchants to accept payments. In February 2024, payment processor Stone enabled the Tap to Pay contactless payment feature on iPhones. This service allows merchants to utilize their iPhones as POS terminals, enabling them to accept payments directly through the device without requiring additional hardware. Customers can make payments via Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets by bringing their device close to the merchant's iPhone.

Brazil has a robust payment infrastructure with strong POS terminal uptake. In addition to traditional POS devices, mobile-based POS solutions are also becoming popular. Recognizing the growing preference for convenient payment solutions, in September 2023, Apple partnered with Brazilian fintech company CloudWalk to roll out the former's Tap to Pay solution on iPhone in Brazil. This enables contactless payment acceptance (including cards and mobile wallets) using an iPhone, with no additional hardware or payment terminal needed. Such solutions will drive uptake of POS terminals among smaller merchants, thus boosting electronic payments in the country.

QR code payments have seen significant growth, particularly within public transportation systems. In August 2023, MetroRio (the country's subway system) implemented a QR code payment system that enables travelers to purchase tickets by scanning QR codes using the RecargaPay app. Similarly, in September 2023, transport company Mais Transporte launched a feature enabling travelers to purchase up to 10 QR codes via Pix. These codes can be scanned using a reader to pay for bus fares.

Report Scope

Card market size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in Brazil along with detailed card segmentation of debit, credit and charge cards available in the country.

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including credit transfer, cash, card, direct debits, and cheques.

Payment market trends and growth for both historical and forecast period

Competitor analysis with detailed insights into leading card issuers and schemes.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

A detailed snapshot of country's key alternative payment brands.

